Portfolio Development Analyst
Scandic Hotels AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandic Hotels AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be a part of shaping the future of the Nordic's biggest hotel chain? Do you have superb analytical skills and experience in commercial real estate?
Scandic is expanding and our vision is to be a World class Nordic hotel company. Therefore the analysis function at Portfolio Development at Scandic Group seeks a person who can contribute to our expansion and development, challenge our ways of working, and help us improve and reach the next level.
We offer an exciting role with varied work in a fast paced environment. You will contribute to Scandic's growth by analyzing new hotel opportunities and development opportunities from our existing portfolio which for example includes market analysis, creation of business cases and writing board decision materials. The role also includes lease agreement management and support in other projects within Portfolio Development. This position involves a lot of interfaces with other Group functions and our country offices in the Nordics and Germany. You report to Manager Portfolio Development Analysis and the position is located at Scandic Group Head Quarters in Stockholm. Travel occurs.
Main activities:
- Feasibility studies for new hotels including some market analysis and projections for the hotel opportunity
- Production of business cases for new hotels, major extensions and prolongations of current agreements (leases, management and franchise)
- Write board material
- Scan the market for new hotel opportunities
- Keeping track of the correct and latest head of terms of agreements in the Contract Register (current and new)
- Support in projects within Portfolio Development
- Follow-up and tracking
Who are you?
As a person you are very analytical and detail-oriented and have a structural approach to problem solving. Understanding numbers is a natural part of who you are, as well as seeing the big picture. You have a positive mindset, are creative and curious with a constant drive to improve and develop in everything you do. To thrive in this role, you like to work independently as well as in a team. Your ability to communicate (written and verbal) and social networking skills are essential qualities to succeed in this role
About us:
Scandic is the largest Nordic hotel operator with a network of close to 280 hotels with more than 58,000 hotel rooms in operation and under development in six countries and in 130 destinations. We have a strong focus on sustainability and more than 200 of our hotels are Nordic Ecolabelled. Scandic employs 19,000 team members. Scandic Friends is the biggest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel industry.
Requirements:
- Higher academic degree from technical or business university (Degree related to Real Estate is highly meritorious)
- 0-2 years of relevant professional work experience; Real Estate Company, Real Estate consultant or broker (controlling, valuation, finance etc.)
- Fluent in spoken and written English and at least communication skills in Swedish
Skills & Knowledge:
- Business and/or real estate economics
- Knowledge in Real Estate valuation and real estate market KPIs
- Excellent MS Office skills, especially Excel and Power Point
- Understanding of hotel industry (or similar) is a plus
- Mastering the basics of top-down executive communication (written and verbal) and know how to build a compelling story or a relevant synthesis
Information about the position:
This is a full-time employment.
If you believe you have what it takes to help us succeed, send your application with CV. We only accept applications via our website. All applications will be processed continuously, so please apply as soon as possible.
If you have ambitions to develop, we will give you the opportunity to grow in your role. The development opportunities within our organization are endless. We are looking forward to welcoming you to Scandic.
We know that we reach further when we assent to our differences. At Scandic we want you to be yourself and develop in the direction you want to go, with the foundation of safe conditions and fair agreements. Bring your experiences, engagement and your way of thinking - contribute to a culture where we genuinely care about each other, our guests and our planet. Welcome to Scandic.
