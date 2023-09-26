Portfolio Coordinator
Resurs is the bank that knows the feeling, committed to simplifying the everyday lives of our customers. To optimize and enhance our business, we are now looking for a dedicated Portfolio Coordinator to join our Product & IT Department. This role will give a crucial contribution in optimising our deliveries and ensuring alignment with business objectives.
Resurs is undergoing a huge tech transformation; exchanging our core banking system, moving to the Cloud, and reorganizing to enable ever smarter innovation from the bottom up. Ready to join the journey? Read more below.
Get an idea of the role
In the role as Portfolio Coordinator, your daily tasks will consist of
• Actively retrieve and analyze initiative data for Resurs to have a comprehensive view of all initiatives, ongoing as well as planned to start, and requested initiative to be executed.
• Work closely with all key stakeholders to ensure all information is constantly updated and correct.
• In close cooperation with senior management in Product Organisation as well as IT organisation, drive improvement initiatives for Ways of Working regarding managing initiative data in a most optimal way.
• Supervise initiatives progress to be able to highlight deviations, possible or factual, to management for resolution .
• Support Product Managers and Product Owners in understanding product performance
• Coordinate the need to assign resources to agreed initiatives.
You will be part of the Product & IT Department and be located at our Helsingborg and/or Malmö office.
On a personal level
To succeed in this role, you have exceptional organizational skills, a keen eye for detail and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Furthermore, we believe you have
• A bachelor's degree within IT, Business Administration, or other related field.
• Thorough project management skills.
• A structured way of working and documented experience of coordination and planning on a larger scale.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders
• Experience from working in the Financial sector.
• Great ability to handle multiple projects and tasks simultaneously.
• Experience in working with software management tools such as Jira.
• Deep understanding of how to use sheet management in eg MS Excel.
• Good understanding in stakeholder management.
More than a job
The Resurs spirit is about transformation, our culture, and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we greet the world, and handle our business. We are here to make a difference in people's lives and help them make things happen. It shouldn't be hard to deal with a bank - we want to give the feeling of freedom and possibilities. We are here to make things happen; do you want to join?
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
For questions about the recruitment, reach out to People & Business Partner tina.nilsson@resurs.se
