Polymer Materials Expert - NKT HV Cables AB - Laborantjobb i Västerås
Polymer Materials Expert
NKT HV Cables AB / Laborantjobb / Västerås
2021-06-30
About NKT
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.3 billion in 2019. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Drive development projects and complex investigations
NKT, a world-leading supplier of cables for the energy sector, is investing to reach further success in innovation and R&D. As part of this investment, NKT has established a Technology Consulting center in Västerås through acquisition of parts of ABB's Swedish Corporate Research Center. From the site in Västerås, technical experts and scientists have worked with industries worldwide in cross-disciplinary R&D projects and technical investigations, for more than one hundred years. From the site in Västerås, technical experts and scientists have worked with industries worldwide in cross-disciplinary R&D projects and technical investigations, for more than one hundred years.
Internal and external consulting with full responsibility
As part of the Chemistry & Materials department you will participate in various cable related R&D projects as well as in consulting assignments that differs in scope and length. You will have access to a highly flexible and modern chemistry & materials laboratory, with a broad range of state-of-the-art analytical instruments and processing equipment that provides great flexibility and capability to support in R&D projects and technical investigations.
As a part of NKT Technology Consulting you will work with various customers, both internal and external. In the role as Polymer Materials Expert you will be working with Project Management in R&D projects and leading various consulting assignments and complex investigations related to materials.
The role includes:
* Project management in R&D projects within cable insulation materials and cable technology
* Lead various consulting assignments and complex investigations related to materials, for different customers both within NKT and with other companies
* Formulate scope and plan project execution
* Conduct experimental work and material analysis relevant to the projects
* Financial and technical follow up of projects
* Take full responsibility for projects, from discussions with customer and planning, to execution and reporting
* Secure high quality and efficiency in all deliveries
Technology Consulting is a dynamic workplace with an atmosphere characterized by development and learning. Facilities include modern laboratories and you will be working with colleagues who are experts in their specific fields. Through the range of different R&D projects and customer assignments, there will be great opportunities to build a wide, global network of technical partners and business units.
Contact and application
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest August 15th 2021.
Tests can occur in our recruitment processes.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Karin Gustafsson, Karin.m.Gustafsson@nkt.com or HRBP Lena Stoltz, lena.stoltz@nkt.com. Due to vacation time we might not respond directly.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Malena Bergsblom, +46 730 29 29 89
Welcome with your application!
Communicative and experienced expert within polymer material properties and characterization
Our next colleague should have natural skills in networking and work with customer relations as well as being an excellent project manager.
To succeed in the role you are a good team player with good communication skills as well as a service-oriented mind. You are also a highly trusted and accurate person.
Apart from this you do also have:
PhD degree or master's degree with at least 5 years working experience in area related polymer materials
Extensive experience within physical properties and processing of polymer materials
Excellent project management skills
Natural skills in networking and customer relations
Engages independently in discussions with customers and other stake-holders
Ability to work both independently and in a team environment
Knowledge of electrical properties and testing of materials is meritorious
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, meritorious also in Swedish
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
NKT HV Cables AB
Jobbnummer
5839022
