Polish speaking controller to Eurostair
2023-11-02
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
, Säffle
Eurostair is a family-owned business established in 1992 in Karlstad Municipality. Initially, we specialized in selling various steel products for the Nordic market.
Our portfolio includes manufacturing spiral staircases, straight staircases, modular ramps, and gratings made of high-strength steel, suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications. We are dedicated to design and functionality, taking pride in the exceptional quality of our products.
At Eurostair, the customer's needs are paramount, and we excel in providing tailor-made solutions. Today, we stand as one of the leading manufacturers of spiral staircases in Europe, continuously expanding our market presence.
Embracing challenges is part of our ethos at Eurostair. For our team, no task is too daunting.
In collaboration with our clients, we aim to impart knowledge and offer products with that unique touch, ensuring the delivery of optimal solutions.
To better meet our customers' needs, we have recently expanded our production capabilities by establishing a new factory in Poland. Consequently, we are seeking a Polish-speaking controller to oversee the accounting operations of our Polish company.
Key Responsibilities:
• Coordinating accounting activities between the economic departments in Sweden and Poland.
• Managing the accounting for the Polish company.
• Administrative tasks.
• Performing calculations for purchases, sales, inventory, and investments.
Who you are:
We think that the ideal candidate has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and are fluent in both Polish and English. We think that you have several years of experience in accounting services within Poland. The role involves collaboration with our dedicated economic department based in Sweden.
As a person we think you are flexible and positive who thrives on challenges in a dynamic, rapidly growing organization. Proficiency in English (both spoken and written) is essential. Additional language skills in Swedish and/or German will be considered a plus.
We review applications continuously and will only contact candidates who meet our requirements.
The position includes a 6-month probationary period and adheres to a collective agreement.
This role is based at our headquarters in Karlstad, just 30 meters from Lake Vänern, in our modern facilities.
Working hours: 8.00-17.00, Monday to Friday.
Salary will be commensurate with individual education and experience.
To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to career@eurostair.se
