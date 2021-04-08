Polarium is looking for a new Hardware and Test Manager - Dinkel & Friends AB - Elektronikjobb i Oskarshamn

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Dinkel & Friends AB Polarium is looking for a new Hardware and Test Manager

Dinkel & Friends AB / Elektronikjobb / Oskarshamn

2021-04-08



Visa alla elektronikjobb i Oskarshamn, Mönsterås, Högsby, Hultsfred

Visa alla jobb hos Dinkel & Friends AB i Oskarshamn



Polarium is a Swedish company dedicated to providing the best performing, safe and sustainable energy storage solutions built on lithium-ion technology. Polarium's headquarters and R&D center are situated in Sweden and the manufacturing in Mexico. Through its global sales channels and representation in the US, South Africa, Sweden, UK, New Zealand and Indonesia, Polarium serves customers worldwide. Today, our market-leading solutions are in use on all continents and in all climate zones - from the Equator to the Arctic.



About the job

We are looking for our new Manager for Hardware and Test, who will be responsible for the Electronic Design team and the Verification & Validation team. The role includes mentoring and technical lead of the teams, coordination of resources between projects, development of team methods and tools as well to support internal and external stakeholders with your expertise. The position is preferably based at our office in Oskarshamn, or at the Polarium HQ in Kista. Business trips will occur occasionally, both international and within Sweden.



Responsibilities:



Build strong reliable teams

Develop the team tools and methods together with the teams

Drive modularized design blocks with re-use capabilities

Drive automated verification test and test methods

Participate in pre-studies of new projects, technologies and product areas

Mentor team in day-to-day work as well as to drive long term personnel development.



Who are you?

We are looking for a highly driven and pro-active person with a passion for hardware, who constantly seeks new knowledge within the area. You have a minimum of 7 years experience from similar positions. We also believe you have hands-on experience from agile development and enjoy working in fast growing company.



Qualifications and experience:



Excellent experience within electronics design, power, analog and digital

Experience of batteries

Good leadership skills and have the capability to build a strong team

Ability to define, establish and monitor processes

Relevant Master or Bachelors degree in relevant area

Excellent communication skills

Fluent in English, both spoken and written

Swedish work permit.



What's in it for you?

We offer a challenging position at a dynamic and rapid growing company. We have an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Polariums future success. We also offer a competitive bonus system and a generous health activities allowance.



Application

In this recruitment Polarium is working together with Dinkel & Friends and tech recruiter Jessica Dinkel,



https://polarium.com/



Varaktighet, arbetstid

Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse



Publiceringsdatum

2021-04-08



Ersättning

Lön enligt överenskommelse



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-23

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Företag

Dinkel & Friends AB



Jobbnummer

5680159



Dinkel & Friends AB / Elektronikjobb / Oskarshamn2021-04-08Polarium is a Swedish company dedicated to providing the best performing, safe and sustainable energy storage solutions built on lithium-ion technology. Polarium's headquarters and R&D center are situated in Sweden and the manufacturing in Mexico. Through its global sales channels and representation in the US, South Africa, Sweden, UK, New Zealand and Indonesia, Polarium serves customers worldwide. Today, our market-leading solutions are in use on all continents and in all climate zones - from the Equator to the Arctic.About the jobWe are looking for our new Manager for Hardware and Test, who will be responsible for the Electronic Design team and the Verification & Validation team. The role includes mentoring and technical lead of the teams, coordination of resources between projects, development of team methods and tools as well to support internal and external stakeholders with your expertise. The position is preferably based at our office in Oskarshamn, or at the Polarium HQ in Kista. Business trips will occur occasionally, both international and within Sweden.Responsibilities:Build strong reliable teamsDevelop the team tools and methods together with the teamsDrive modularized design blocks with re-use capabilitiesDrive automated verification test and test methodsParticipate in pre-studies of new projects, technologies and product areasMentor team in day-to-day work as well as to drive long term personnel development.Who are you?We are looking for a highly driven and pro-active person with a passion for hardware, who constantly seeks new knowledge within the area. You have a minimum of 7 years experience from similar positions. We also believe you have hands-on experience from agile development and enjoy working in fast growing company.Qualifications and experience:Excellent experience within electronics design, power, analog and digitalExperience of batteriesGood leadership skills and have the capability to build a strong teamAbility to define, establish and monitor processesRelevant Master or Bachelors degree in relevant areaExcellent communication skillsFluent in English, both spoken and writtenSwedish work permit.What's in it for you?We offer a challenging position at a dynamic and rapid growing company. We have an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Polariums future success. We also offer a competitive bonus system and a generous health activities allowance.ApplicationIn this recruitment Polarium is working together with Dinkel & Friends and tech recruiter Jessica Dinkel, jessica@dinkelfriends.com Please send in your application as soon as possible as interviews will be ongoing continually.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-23Dinkel & Friends AB5680159