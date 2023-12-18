PMO Manager
At Hexicon, we are all about innovative energy tech for a sustainable future. To reach our bright envision for the world, and the company, we need excellent people who share our goals. Right now, we are looking for a PMO Manager to help us handle and ensure the smooth running of all the PMO operations within our company. Are you that person?
WHOM WE WISH FOR
The person we are looking for is structured and has a lot of initiative and innovative thinking. We want someone who thrives by guiding others and by working towards common goals. It's great if you are used to a high-paced work environment and have good time-management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, a sense of quality, friendliness, and a motivation for improvement.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
Hexicon operates in a field that is on the threshold to commercialization and it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a part of this growing market. In addition to a challenging new job position with lots of freedom, we offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere -and great perks! Such as a generous health care allowance and five extra vacation days above the Swedish requirement.
Hexicon is also an equal opportunity employer. We are an increasingly diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who inspire and motivate each other in driving Hexicon towards its goals. We always strive to become more diversified, so everyone is welcome to apply!
THE ROLE
As our PMO Manager, you will be working in a small dynamic team and report to the Chief Project Officer. You will be working cross-functionally between all the departments and drive the PMO strategy for our projects, and supporting the corporate development within Hexicon. Besides this, you will be in charge of managing and expanding the PMO department.
To be successful in the role of PMO Manager, you should be familiar with implementing improvement processes and have a detail-oriented mindset. You should also have an extensive experience with project management, and strategic development processes, be able to support where necessary, and not be afraid to coach the project teams on new standards and processes.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES ARE
• Develop and implement project management standards, templates and processes to ensure consistency, efficiency, and quality across projects
• Track the progress of each project via project reports and update progress dashboards for management and stakeholders
• Schedule, plan, and programme projects in Primavera P6 and/or MS Projects while working closely with the Project Managers
• Support M&A processes by managing data rooms and lead document control
• Work with key stakeholders to identify, analyze and assess project risks. Establish and track risk mitigation plans
• Create and review documentation for project creation, development and implementation
YOU'LL NEED TO HAVE
• A bachelor's degree in engineering, business administration or similar education
• 6+ years of work experience with a minimum of 3 years in PMO or project development in the energy industry or in complex engineering and construction projects
• Excellent understanding of Microsoft Office especially PowerPoint
• Self-motivated, creative & effective problem solver
• Highly organized with a strong attention to detail and ability to effectively manage multiple tasks
• Fluency in English (excellency in writing)
IT'S NICE IF YOU HAVE
• Previous experience working with Sharepoint, MS Project and/or Primavera P6
• Experience in the energy industry
• Fluency in Swedish
GENERAL INFO
Type of employment: full-time employment with 6 months probationary period.
Location: headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
Salary: TBD
ABOUT HEXICON
Hexicon is both an early project developer in floating wind energy for new global markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider of a patented floating wind design - the TwinWindTM. We believe that floating wind can be quickly deployed at scale to support the electrification of society at large. This envision is what motivates our work. To achieve our goals we need collaboration, coexistence, and innovation for our development, and teamwork. That is why we value different experiences and backgrounds. Together, we create a modern workplace based on freedom, responsibility, and diversity. Ersättning
