PLC Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Elektronikjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla elektronikjobb i Skellefteå
2023-07-28
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Skellefteå
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
1. Carry out PLC program development and application on the project, or modify the existing program.
2. Carry out the overall circuit design of the project.
3. Select the electrical components and confirm the installation requirements.
4. Provide technical support, user training and guide normative maintenance to other departments.
5. Responsible for the management of related equipment technical drawings, procedures, documents and maintenance manuals
Qualifications
1. Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or equivalent;
2. 2.Experience in JAVA, Linux, Jenkins, Kubernates, restful API, Micro Services, SpringBoot, MySql, Oracle, Redis Experience in Python is a plus;
3.Knowledge of the software development process and life cycle;
4.Ability to read and write English documents/emails, good oral English is preferred;
5.Ability of Self-learning and self-motivation;
6.2 years + JAVA development experience;
7. Hands on Wed Projects more than 100 users. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/ Kontakt
Lily lily.pang@minnov.se Jobbnummer
7993576