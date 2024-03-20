R&D - Process Engineer - Pouch Cell Assembly
2024-03-20
We are building a state-of-the-art facility and a world-class team of technologists for R&D into next-generation battery cells, and now we are looking for a Process Engineer to make it happen. Are you a driven engineer with a passion to get new processes and equipment up and running in an exciting growing industry? At NOVO Energy we enable Volvo Cars to go fully electric by 2030. We are a start-up, with the benefit of funding from two strong mother companies, Northvolt & Volvo Cars.
You will belong to our R&D Engineering team, in close collaboration with the Materials Technology and Cell Design teams we develop cutting-edge technology, backed by the support, investment, talent, and expertise of Volvo and Northvolt. With a diverse and global team, we foster a dynamic and enjoyable work environment. We have fun while bringing a new generation of mobility to life.
What You'll Do
You will be responsible for the Cell Assembly process area within our prototype line facility. This involves commissioning new equipment within this process area, working closely with equipment suppliers, organizing FAT and SAT of equipment, followed by leading the process development by conducting systematic design of experiments to fully gain an understanding of key parameters for achieving high product quality and electrochemical performance. Additionally, you will have access to several advanced analytical equipment to help in assessing the product quality throughout the development process.
As process responsible, we expect you to have a data-driven way of working, and to draw on your technical background to design, implement, control, and optimize processes accordingly. You will be responsible to fully comprehend and setup processing parameters and communicating key learnings to cross-functional teams. You will work closely with material, cell design, and manufacturing teams to mature new ideas from concept to production level as well as utilize your understanding to pave the way for future upgrades and designs, contributing to the launch of cutting-edge cell manufacturing equipment and products.
As we are building and ramping up a new facility, your work will mainly be conducted, hands-on with the process equipment, inside the prototype line clean & dry room environment. Hence, we are looking for someone that enjoys the hands-on work and the challenge of building up and developing a process from scratch.
Skills & Requirements
You are a passionate Process Engineer who takes ownership and is eager to collaborate with others to achieve great results. You are curious, proactive with a "can do" attitude and an eye for detail.
- MSc. in Mechanical/Chemical/Materials/Industrial Engineering or related field.
- 2+ years of relevant industrial experience within equipment and process design and development, with a proven track record in leading and executing process DOEs, FAT, SAT, commissioning and process improvement projects.
- Previous work experience in pouch and prismatic cell assembly processes in the battery industry or other industry is a strong plus.
- Familiar with in-line equipment vision systems, sensors and process controls; ability to generate actionable insights from large datasets.
- Experience in developing processes, standards, procedures and documentation in an efficient way.
- Ability to identify root-causes and troubleshooting to solve issues through a data-driven approach.
- Excellent English written and oral skills.
Our Offer
We offer you an R&D environment, with a clear goal to ship product. Our facility is in the central parts of Gothenburg, a small but international city with a lot to offer and always with nature just around the corner. We will support you in a potential relocation and our comp package covers benefits to encourage a good work-life balance while being part of an exhilarating global venture!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
