Plc Automation Engineer
2023-11-17
We are seeking a skilled PLC AUTOMATION ENGINEER to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will be a crucial part of the project team, contributing to design, manufacturing, testing, FAT, SAT, and equipment delivery. Your expertise in PLC programming and engineering design will play a key role in the success of our projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide or review Engineering Design Documentation, including functional design, Circuit Diagram, FAT and SAT protocols, and Interface requirements.
Review and optimize PLC software for efficiency and effectiveness.
Program PLCs, including Siemens TIA portal and Beckhoff twin cat, to meet document and interface requirements.
Collaborate with software engineers to implement connectivity requirements using IoT protocols (OPC-UA, HTTP, MQTT).
Contribute to R&D activities, assessing new technologies for production environments.
Participate in design forums and improvement meetings to enhance software processes and technical improvements.
Estimate project costs and provide input for quoting and planning works.
Support the project team, answer questions, and offer technical guidance.
Create PowerPoint presentations to explain complex topics and project requirements.
Report project statuses following Work Breakdown Structures (WBS) and project control templates.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
