PLC Automation Engineer at Volvo Energy
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-07-11
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and together driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
Being part of Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology
Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology is a function within Volvo Energy that works with second life applications of vehicle battery packs, monitoring and data analytics, optimization of remaining useful life, battery safety and new offerings for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
Working in very close cooperation with our colleagues from Volvo Group and especially Group Trucks Technology, we create new business offer opportunities as well as value propositions.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
We are seeking a motivated PLC automation engineer with a foundational understanding of system design and development, preferably within the energy storage or industrial automation sectors. The ideal candidate will be eager to learn and grow, focusing on execution and development of a local EMS software for our product range. If you enjoy working in a collaborative team environment and are ready to take on a hands-on role, you could be the perfect fit for our team!
Your starting point will be to:
• Assist in the design, configuration, integration, and implementation of process control solutions, referred to as Local Energy Management System, for BESS.
• Design, write, implement, test and document PLC and HMI software.
• Develop control system validation/testing protocols.
• Support in developing software and hardware design specifications, and purchasing PLC, drives and other electrical components and equipment.
• Take part in installing, test, and start-up control systems in testing rigs, prototypes, and final builds.
Making it a success for yourself and Volvo Energy
Welcome to a global team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity, and inclusion. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story, as each colleague truly matters and plays an essential role in our journey.
To succeed, we believe you are innovative, pragmatic, curious and creative with a positive spirit. Being recognized in your specialties, you are a forward-looking person, and you see opportunities when others see risks. Being appreciated by your peers, you enjoy connecting with a broad network, building win-win approaches, and developing relationships.
You have a strong ability to move from words to action in an organized and structured way. You are down-to-earth and are equally at home working hands-on as you are leading strategic discussions.
Consequently, whilst demands are high, there is also plenty of opportunities to gain experience and grow - as a professional and as a person. We will be a small team and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this intrapreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision.
Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively collaborate with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Qualifications likely required to be successful
• Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, electronic system design, or a related field.
• 1-2 years of experience in control system design and development within energy storage or industrial automation.
• Experience designing and programming control systems with emphasis on PLCs, SCADA or HMI systems.
• Strong communication and presentation skills, self-organized, with excellent problem-solving abilities.
• Ability to work effectively in a team environment.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Last application date: 2024-08-11
In addition to your application and CV, I look forward to reading your cover letter and getting to know what makes you the perfect fit for this role!
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions
Roeland Bisschop, Head of BESS Product Developmentroeland.bisschop@volvo.com
