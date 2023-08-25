Platform Expert
2023-08-25
To support Mölnlycke's next level of growth, we are now accelerating our value creation leveraging digitalization with new technologies and data. Increased customer focus, enhanced business collaboration, adoption of a new DevOps operating model with end-to-end ownership of solutions as well as investment in our people to strengthen capabilities will be critical in enhancing our IT organization. As part of IT you will be empowered to make a true difference, not only for Mölnlycke, but also for patients and health care professionals across the globe.
Are you passionate about IT and absolutely love to create and drive the technical vision. Then this role is for you!
Mölnlycke is now further growing the team with a new role as Platform Expert within the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) area.
About the job
The IT department is organized around teams that are taking the end to end responsibility for solutions within different business areas. The current Mölnlycke IT landscape is today characterized by large COTS/SaaS platforms like ERP, CRM & PLM, primarily supporting our internal core process.
In this role you will support our PLM area where you will be part of a team that focuses on solution development and support of the relevant platform. We are working closely together with our business stakeholders, users and partners. In this team you will be the one contributing to the overall mission by providing technical leadership for development and operations of the PLM platform.
What you'll need...
We are looking for you that have the ability to drive and create the technical road map for the PLM platform (at Mölnlycke we are working with Dassault system 3DExperience platform). We expect that you promote the best practice architecture to secure robust solutions.
We see that you have experience in implementation, configuration or architecture work within PLM.
It is required that you have experience from agile development and DevOps methods including end-to-end Software Delivery Lifecyle processes. We also see that it is a huge benefit if you have experience in working in a validated and controlled environment.
We would like you to have the ability to gain understanding of customers' business processes and unmet needs, while also managing expectations and scope, strong oral and written communication skills, including presentation skills and strong interpersonal skills & relations with ability to work effectively with stakeholders in complex organizations. Above that ability to develop and present new ideas, concepts, approaches and solutions.
Since this is a new role you will be part of defining the role, together with the team.
We expect you to have a University Degree in Engineering/Computer Science/Information Technology and minimum 5 year's work experience in IT-solution development . We also want you to have experience from applying digital technology creating business effect relevant in area of responsibility.
Your partnering business PLM at Mölnlycke
The goal with our work with PLM is to coordinate the work, the information, processes and people that are involved in working with the lifecycle of our products. It is important that we have good knowledge about our master data, where is it stored, who creates it, when is it allowed to be updated and deleted and to whom do we share our master data? Doing so entails many benefits such as fewer production errors, reduced time for life cycle management and in the end, shorter time to market.
By designing our PLM system to fit the need for Mölnlycke, we make sure that we have capable systems and ways of working. We support our system users when they have questions on how to navigate and work in our systems. We listen to internal and external requirements to make sure that we are compliant as a medical device company.
What you'll get...
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours and flexible work from home policy
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Your work-life balance
We have a flexible work from home policy. This role requires that you will have the possibility to travel in Europe when required.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
We strive to have a diverse mix of people from different cultures, ages, geographies and genders, to reflect the world in which we operate and to facilitate innovative thinking across the business.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,400 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916.
For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
