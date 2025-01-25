Platform Engineer
2025-01-25
Do you want to work in a forward-thinking Platform team taking the delivery of IT solutions in Telia Finance to the next level of excellence? Do you want to work in a small company with quick decisions, and big mandates within the big enterprise?
My name is Erik Björk, and I am the manager of IT & Security in Telia Finance and managing our Platform team. We are now looking for a Platform Engineer to Telia Finance IT & Security to further develop our platforms!
Telia Finance is an independent company within Telia, which means that you get all the perks of a small business, as well as the security and possibilities that a bigger company can offer. Come join us at Telias HQ in Solna, Stockholm!
Your next opportunity
In the role as Platform Engineer, you will work in a small agile Platform team together with 2 other Platform Engineers and the Platform Product Owner. You will be part of building and supporting our B2C and B2B Commercial/Product departments using the Telia Finance common platform.
In this role you will support our teams with monitoring and logging solution, CI/CD Pipeline, server capacity, security and certificate handling. You will help drive our transformation to SaaS-based Public Cloud solutions and you will get the opportunity to create the frameworks for our DevOps work moving forward. We have also 24/7 availability for some of our systems where you can participate in the virtual on-call team.
With our platform team we want to achieve comprehensive common platforms, components and servers to be used by all our teams. Right now, we are using AWS, Linux and Windows.
Some of the tasks in this role:
Leverage expertise in cloud platforms like AWS and Azure to configure, deploy, and optimize both on-premises and public cloud environments
Build, maintain, and enhance CI/CD pipelines using tools like GitLab, GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, and Helm.
Implement, manage, and scale containerized applications using Docker, and deploy and orchestrate these applications in Kubernetes environments
Utilize monitoring and logging solutions like Prometheus, Grafana, Loki, Splunk, and the ELK stack to track system performance, set up alerts, and maintain logs for troubleshooting
Quickly diagnose and resolve performance issues and production incidents, working within SLA requirements to minimize downtime and maintain service availability.
Use Ansible and scripting languages like Python to automate infrastructure and configuration management tasks.
Is this you?
To be successful in this position, we believe you have a few years of experience as a DevOps Engineer, working with both on-premises and/or public cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, etc. You have also worked with in building and maintaining staging environments in AWS using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Terraform and familiarity with major AWS services.
Key knowledge:
Experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar roles
Skilled in CI/CD tools like GitLab, GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, and Helm for streamlined software delivery.
Proficient in Docker and Kubernetes for building, deploying, and managing containerized applications.
Experienced with monitoring and logging tools (Prometheus, Grafana, Loki, Splunk, ELK stack) to maintain system performance and troubleshoot issues.
Strong background in debugging, incident resolution, and infrastructure automation using Ansible, Python, and scripting languages.
It's more than just a job
At Telia Finance, we will give you the tools and support you need to grow both professionally and personally. We can offer you your next big opportunity in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves, with equal access to opportunities. In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, we also enable flexibility and offer a wide variety of employee benefits.
Here at Telia Finance we value personal development; for example, we offer Pluralsight to all employees as a way of helping our employees in their personal and professional growth.
Interested?
If you find this interesting, don't hesitate to apply for this job. If you have any questions or just want to hear more, feel free to contact our Talent Partner Christine Wilén at christine.wilen@teliacompany.com
or at Linkedin. Location for this position is Solna, Stockholm.
Selection will take place on an ongoing basis and this position might be filled before the application deadline. In the last steps of the recruitment process, required controls will be performed.
We look forward to receiving your application!
