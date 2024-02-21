Platform Engineer
2024-02-21
Are you NXT Interim Stockholms next Platform Engineer?
Job description:
The platform team at our client is responsible for providing baseline building blocks of cloud environments using Microsoft enterprise landing zone concept in Azure, managed Kubernetes clusters on top of Azure AKS, developer tools, builder's library for our software engineering teams with mission of supporting product teams for developing cloud native digital solutions, also driving DevOps, SecOps SRE practices in software engineering teams.
You will play a key role in empowering our engineering teams, improving the developer experience, and fostering a software engineering culture as part of Platform Engineering. Our product teams are organized in value streams with several products.
We are organized into 3 teams - CDX Platform, Kubility Developer Experience
Resonsibilities:
Responsible for managing, operating the Kubernetes clusters on top of AKS in Azure along with OnCall support
Offload product teams to manage their Kubernetes clusters in Azure
Managed Kubernetes clusters
Managed GitOps capabilities for manifest deployment
Managed ingress controllers
Managed secrets solution in Kubernetes clusters
Networking policies in Kubernetes clusters
Security policies in Kubernetes clusters
Onboarding product teams to Kubernetes clusters
Requirements Skills:
Must Have: Linux foundational knowledge
Experience with designing managing Kubernetes clusters (preferably Azure or other cloud provider AWS or GCP)
Experience with developing and deploying cloud native solutions using containers technlogoy (preferably Azure or other cloud provider AWS or GCP)
Experience with Infrastructure as Code practices using Terraform, Pulumi, Bicep or similar tools
Experience with managing incoming and egress traffic to Kubernetes clusters.
Experience of implementing GitOps apprach for managing Kubernetes clusters components
Good understanding of Kubernetes ecosystem, Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) toolings
Good understanding of Kubernetes components such as Kubernetes config, Networking, Storage and workload types
Good understanding of observability - monitoring, logging, tracing
Understanding of networking architecture such as DNS, routing, subnet, NAT, CDN, loadbalncers etc.
Nice to have: Understanding of Hub Spoke architecture
Understanding of continous integration (CI) pipelines, testing automation pipelines
Soft skills: You should have a proactive mindset and approach to problems
Team player, sparring helping team members is in your DNA
Willingness to learn skills, suggest improvements, prioritize, and drive own tasks in coordination with the team members and stakeholders
Keen on driving DevOps, SecOps (shifting security left in the software development lifecycle) and SRE practices to help our engineering teams to achieve agility in development, autonomy trust, faster time to market and build software engineering culture
Willing to rotate in sub teams oncall support
Assignment period:
1/3-2024 - 31/8-2024
100%
6 month contract
Surely this sounds like an exciting mission?
Apply today and we'll tell you more. We need an application including a CV that matches our client's wishes.
Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait with your application as we need to supplement with more information and the tender period is short.
