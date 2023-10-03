Platform Engineer
BannerFlow AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a Platform Engineer to help us develop and scale our platform, teams and culture leading the way as a first class SaaS company in AdTech!
Why join us?
We live alongside our values of Passion, Collaboration and Challenge; with many events going on at Bannerflow such as padel tournaments, kick-ass inspiration webinars, Friday beers, health month and Level-up Hackathons, there's something for everyone. As a member of the Bannerflow crew, you will get the opportunity to work with a creative, enabling, and highly advanced product within a 100% cloud-based architecture.
About the role
We are looking for an engineer with previous experience in planning, designing and implementing DevOps processes, strategies and tooling to remove hurdles and pains from product development lifecycles as well as keeping our platform and infrastructure secure, stable and future proof.
As a Platform Engineer you will not only be building cool solutions but you'll also be working side by side with other teams, helping them with their daily challenges. Everything from educating, guiding, collecting feedback and removing bottlenecks from our development teams. Here are seven insights into your responsibilities:
Plan and implement proactive monitoring for our micro-services
Refine and develop build and release pipelines using yaml
Code and manage infrastructure as code
Plan and implement strategies for scaling our hosting and infrastructure
Collaborate with our feature teams to remove pains and optimize infrastructure, code releases and DevOps processes
Identity and solve performance bottlenecks
Script and code internal tooling
As a Platform Engineer you'll get the chance to have a great impact on where we're going and how we are getting there.
About you
In order to succeed in the role as a Platform Engineer we expect you to be a go-getter, have good communication skills, have a scalable mindset and be relentlessly curious. Having the ability to learn as you go while not being afraid of challenges and unknowns is the bread and butter of Bannerflow culture and we'd love to see that spark in you.
Since this team is new, we believe it is important that we as a team have an on-site first approach to work. In order to have direct and clear communications we believe it is important to work closely to the other teams. We would love to see that you have 1 or more years of experience in the following areas:
Docker & Linux
Azure & Azure DevOps
YAML Pipelines
Sufficient in either C#, Javascript/Typescript or some other relevant programming language
Bonus points if you have relevant experience in DSL's, Kubernetes, AKS, Angular and/or dotnet!
About Bannerflow
Bannerflow is a hyper-growth company and one of Europe's most exciting SaaS companies. Each month our platform serves more than 6 billion ads, viewed on 500 million unique devices all over the world. This breaks down to a massive 20 000 requests and 1 GB of data transfer - per second, on average, constantly! To be able to deliver this, we have to stay in the front line of technical development and always keep up with the latest tools and technologies.
We advocate and work along with an agile architecture without hierarchy and bureaucracy where we work in small autonomous and cross-functional feature teams. We are a Creative Management platform that allows companies to focus on being creative rather than spending precious time on repetitive tasks and changing the game by removing the mystery of digital marketing. We simplify complexity, challenge the status quo and as a result we have the happiest customers in the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242)
St Eriksgatan 46 (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8162368