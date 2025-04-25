Platform Engineer
2025-04-25
Are you a skilled Platform Engineer with expertise in Microsoft Azure, device connectivity, Wi-Fi and networks? We are creating the next generation of smart stores and at the same time innovating the future of retail. Together with the team developing our stores, your role as Platform Engineer is central and with your competence in the Microsoft ecosystem - you make it happen! If this sounds like you, we want you in our team!
Your role in our team. You are part of our IT Technology team, working as a Platform Engineer in the cross skilled team working with developing our stores together with colleagues both within tech and business.
In you daily work as a Platform Engineer, you work with different initiatives in our store experience domain making sure that our technical solutions, from infrastructures and hardware to different software and management tools is automated to its maximum degree. Working hands-on and supporting the stores and customers always working on finding the best solution are part of your role.
Is this you? With your competence in technology and infrastructure you are always looking to improve and develop our services, making sure we give the store users and our customers the best experience. At Lindex, we seek constant improvement, and you are a natural part of making us even better. You are a doer and you drive projects from start to end. leading yourself and being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Several years of experience handling infrastructure and device management
Knowledge in networking, Wi-Fi and infrastructure monitoring tools
Proven experience with automated processes for device setup, configuration and updates
Proficiency in Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft 365, IoT solutions, and technical troubleshooting as well as Intune and Android device management
Experience in certificate management and single sing-on technology
In-depth knowledge of automation technologies and IT security practices
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Meritorious: Retail work experience
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step of our journey. A journey towards being a global, brand-led and sustainable fashion company where digital-first is a natural mindset in everything we do. Since we believe in flexibility, we are offering a hybrid work set-up meaning your primary work location is at our head office in the heart of Gothenburg with the option to work remote when possible.
At Lindex, everything we do is powered by people. We are like a big family here, with values to help us grow. And we believe in doing things together. Because two are more than one and together we can make a greater impact. If you feel the same, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
