Platform Engineer - Office systems and tools
Rebtel Networks AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rebtel Networks AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, following love or seeking new experiences, more and more are living in different environments and in new ways. We celebrate the power of people coming together. That's why we connect ambitious people abroad with their families and friends back home so they can support each other emotionally and financially, and lead more enriched lives.
Our ambitious team reflects our international audience. We are a diverse group of people from all over the world that come together every day-and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distances.
The Role
At Rebtel, we are on a mission to break down communication barriers and connect people worldwide. As a leading technology-driven telecommunications company, we offer innovative solutions that empower global communities. Our team thrives on collaboration, diversity, and a fast-paced, entrepreneurial spirit.
We are looking for a proactive and hands-on platform engineer to ensure our team has the tools, support, and infrastructure needed to work efficiently and securely. If you are passionate about IT operations, end-user support, and automation, this is a great opportunity to contribute to a growing tech company with an international team.
Your responsibilities
End-User Support & IT Operations
Act as the primary point of contact for IT support across Rebtel's offices, assisting employees both onsite (Stockholm HQ) and remotely.
Manage onboarding and offboarding of employees, including account setup, device provisioning, and access management.
Troubleshoot and resolve hardware, software, and connectivity issues for macOS, Windows, and Linux users.
Ensure seamless operation of conference rooms, video conferencing, and office IT infrastructure.
Maintain and support Rebtel's corporate applications, including Google Workspace, Slack, Atlassian, and other SaaS tools.
IT Infrastructure & Security
Monitor and maintain office IT infrastructure, including Wi-Fi, VPNs, network security, and firewalls.
Implement and enforce IT security policies, including device encryption, access control, and endpoint security solutions.
Assist with software deployments, system updates, and IT automation projects.
Maintain identity and access management through tools like Google Workspace, Okta, or Azure AD.
Process Optimization & Automation
Identify opportunities to automate repetitive IT tasks using scripting (e.g., Bash, PowerShell, Python).
Maintain and improve IT documentation, including troubleshooting guides and IT policies.
Work closely with DevOps and Engineering teams to enhance internal IT infrastructure.
What We're Looking For
3+ years of experience in IT support, system administration, or IT operations.
Strong troubleshooting skills in macOS, Windows, and Linux environments.
Experience managing cloud-based IT environments (Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, or similar).
Good understanding of networking fundamentals (Wi-Fi, VPN, TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP).
Hands-on experience with IT security best practices and endpoint management tools.
Familiarity with MDM solutions (Jamf, Intune, or similar) is a plus.
Experience working with automation and scripting (PowerShell, Bash, Python) is a plus.
Previous experience in a fast-growing tech company/startup environment is a bonus.
Why Join Rebtel?
Be part of an innovative, diverse, and tech-driven company with a global impact.
Work in a modern and flexible office environment in Stockholm.
Opportunity to work on cutting-edge IT projects and automation initiatives.
Competitive salary, benefits, and professional growth opportunities.
Some of the Benefits
Comprehensive Pension Plan
Health Checkups and Private Medical Insurance
10k Bucket (net) for wellness allowance and travel (benefit taxed)
Discount on gym memberships
Bonus program
Parental leave pay
30 days of annual vacation
Relocation support for a smooth transition if you're joining us from afar
A modern office in central Stockholm
Rebtel is an international workplace and at the office we speak English, therefore high English proficiency is required.
We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world, to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rebtel Networks AB
(org.nr 556680-3622)
Jakobsbergsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Rebtel Networks AB Jobbnummer
9203470