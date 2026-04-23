Platform Engineer - Messaging Infrastructure
Wirelesscar Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-23
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WirelessCar's Journey
Build the event-driven messaging infrastructure for Drive, WirelessCar's Internal Developer Platform!
WirelessCar drives the future of mobility by connecting vehicles and developing cutting-edge digital services. We help leading brands-like Volkswagen, Volvo, and Jaguar Land Rover-innovate, enhance mobility, and accelerate their digital transformation. Join us and shape the next era of automotive technology!
Team Trailblazers at WirelessCar is building Drive, an Internal Developer Platform designed to make it easier for WirelessCar developers to build and run customer solutions. We're looking for a person who is willing to learn everything there is to know about messaging technologies like NATS. Both from an operational perspective but also from the perspective of how to use them for building the best possible solutions for the customers of WirelessCar.
About team Trailblazers
Trailblazers is a cross-functional platform engineering team shaping the future platform for hundreds of developers. As a part of this team you will influence architecture, innovate, and see your impact directly in production. The team thrives on collaboration and shared ownership.
What you'll work on
• Operate and scale NATS clusters: monitor, tune, and troubleshoot production NATS infrastructure; take part in incident response and capacity planning
• Improve observability and SRE practices: dashboards, alerts, and tracing that help teams debug their own messaging issues
• Create actionable documentation with real-world examples: clear examples, runnable code, troubleshooting guides
• Build developer tooling: create CLIs, APIs, or Kubernetes operators that let teams provision messaging resources on-demand through self-service tooling
• Continuous improvements: continuously work on designing, fine-tuning and ensuring the best possible clustering topology
We pair and mob by default, expect collaborative coding sessions multiple times a week.
What we're looking for
• Experience working in production environments: monitoring, alerting, incident response, and post-mortems
• Ability to work in an ambiguous environments: it's part of your job to discover the options, document trade-offs in lightweight ADRs to drive a decision, then make sure the implementation reach production
• Willingness to go deep on NATS internals: clustering, JetStream, subject hierarchies, security models
• Solid understanding of distributed systems: you've debugged distributed systems in production and understand how to approach network partitions, performance degradation, and message processing bottlenecks
Nice to have
• Experience from operating systems running on Kubernetes
• Hands-on experience designing and operating messaging systems or other high-throughput distributed systems
• You've built or contributed to open source (we maintain NAuth, a Kubernetes Operator that enables GitOps of NATS AuthN/Z configuration)
• Experience of Helm charts and Kubernetes CRDs, we value experience in crafting users interfaces with those or similar technologies
• You write Go or want to learn how to write idiomatic Go of high quality
• Interested in or already using AI Agents for development
• You've worked with GitOps (ArgoCD, Flux, or Kargo) and understand how to work with declarative infrastructure definitions
If you want to write about your work or speak at conferences, we'll support you!
To join our journey WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warm hearted people from all over the world.
Way of working At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid work setup. The location for this job is in Gothenburg.
Before you apply:
Applicants must have a valid work permit.
Our company language is English so please write your application in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7606574-1961987". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare WirelessCar Sweden AB
(org.nr 556640-4785), https://career.wirelesscar.com
Vädursgatan 6 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
WirelessCar Jobbnummer
9870941