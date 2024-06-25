Platform developer
2024-06-25
Are you a basketball coach, photography guru, or hobby gourmet chef? We are looking for a Platform Developer who brings more than just technical skills to the table. At CPAC Systems, we believe your unique interests and experiences make you an invaluable addition to our team. Diverse perspectives enhance our understanding of the world and make CPAC Systems a more enjoyable and innovative workplace. When you, the beekeeper and the philatelist collaborate with the yoga fan, you tackle creative challenges from new angles, discovering smarter solutions that make life easier for our customers-whether it's in a truck, excavator, boat, or at the office.
About us
We are not just looking for a Platform Developer; we are seeking someone dedicated to making a meaningful impact. If you are passionate about developing next-generation products in automation, control, X-by-wire systems, HMI, electrification, and productivity applications, you will find a home here. Our innovative solutions streamline the operation of various vehicle types, boosting productivity by up to 30% for a single excavator. At our dynamic and fast-paced company, rapid development and exciting challenges are the norm. Join our Platform Team and play a crucial role in shaping the future of advanced vehicle integration.
Responsibilities
As an integral part of our development team, you will:
Collaborating with colleagues to contribute to the entire product development lifecycle
Drive the development of assigned work packages
Safeguard maintainability and code quality
Support the team with design reviews and code reviews
Facilitate knowledge sharing and team collaboration
Maintaining project documentation
Key qualifications
We are looking for individuals passionate about HW solutions, Android development and working in tight collaboration with customer projects. Key qualifications include:
Automotive infotainment HW solutions. GMSL, Automotive Ethernet, FPD Link, Linux Kernel development, device drivers
Android AOSP development
Java, Kotlin, C, C++, Python
Jenkins
Knowledge of Qualcomm CPUs is a bonus
Ability to work in a hybrid environment, combining office and remote work
How to apply
We celebrate individuality and value personalities. If you're excited to make a significant impact and want to be a part of our innovative team, we'd love to learn more about you. Submit your application today and feel free to reach out to Malin Lindebjörn with questions!
Cpac Systems
Kontact
Malin Lindebjörn
malin.lindebjorn@cpacsystems.se
