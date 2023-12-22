Plastic Material/Substances Specialist - Rusta
TNG Group AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Upplands Väsby
2023-12-22
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Upplands Väsby
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Rusta AB seeks a Plastic Material & Substances Specialist based in InfraCity/Upplands Väsby, north of Stockholm.
Are you looking for highly collaborative and dynamic role at a solid company on a journey to become the leading and most trusted low-price retailer in Europe? As Plastic Material & Substances Specialist at Rusta's HQ in Upplands Väsby, Stockholm, you will play an important role in Rusta's continued growth whilst ensuring full commitment to Rusta's Quality and Sustainability agenda. In this role, you will make sure Rusta's plastic products do not contain banned substances and comply fully to legal requirements and directives. Does this appeal to you? Please then, apply already as of today!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
Rusta 's Values, the everyday guiding principles, are: Simplicity, Courage, Commitment, Togetherness. They guide the way forward. By living the values, Rusta continues to grow, without losing touch with the Rusta origins, focus and flexibility.
Rusta is a workplace where your opinion matters, and where it is easy to make your voice heard. Diversity enables opportunities and Rusta is always looking for colleagues who thrive in an inclusive and ever-changing environment. Together, we build and develop the future Rusta based on our mission and core values. Every employee. Every day.
In your role as Plastic Material & Substances Specialist, you will get the opportunity to utilize and enhance your skills while contributing to Rusta 's continued success. Rusta is affiliated to Svensk Handel (Collective Bargaining Agreement), have fitness stipend and access to indoor car park at the Rusta HQ.
Your Responsibilities
Requirement handling and documentation: Ensure Technical Documentation for each product within your area of responsibility. This includes reviewing and understanding test reports and documentation. Responsible for making sure material requirements comply with Rusta 's policies and follow Rusta 's Quality and Sustainability agenda.
Legal requirements and reporting: Monitor the development of legal requirements, directives, and standards within your area of responsibility and ensure compliance, including reporting. This requires frequent contacts with relevant authorities in our various markets - Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Germany.
Product & Quality development: Rusta wants their customers to enjoy shopping quality products at surprisingly low prices. Your role is to guide the organization, from a technical perspective, in what plastic materials and substances to choose. You do this in close collaboration with the Range team, as well as the Quality & Sourcing offices in China, India and Vietnam. Quality and Sustainability is always at the core, in our product development and Sourcing.
Production Site visits: Upon visiting production sites - ensure compliance with Rusta 's Code of Conduct, as well as quality assurance in products as well as the production process.
The Bigger Picture
You will be part of a multi skilled team within Quality, reporting to the Quality Manager in Sweden. Working hours are 40 hours/week, with flexible time.
At Rusta, Togetherness being one of the Values, and in addition this role working very close to the business, 'office first ' applies. Hence, you will work from the Rusta HQ in InfraCity/Upplands Väsby.
Trips to Asia and Europe, as well as to our Distribution Central in Norrköping, is part of this job. Hence, expect about 30 abroad travel days a year.
Rusta has a solid structure for introduction and onboarding. However, for you to feel fully confident in your new role and get as good an understanding as possible of Rusta 's way of work and company culture, certain parts of the induction program will be tailored to suit your profile in the best possible way.
As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check and contact references for the final candidate.
During the holiday break, response times will be extended. We will get back to you regarding your application in January.
Our Expectations
To thrive and succeed in the role, we are looking for someone with experience in similar work and responsibilities, having broad competence in the field of plastics and substances. We believe you have knowledge in different types of plastic materials and their characteristics, as well as being knowledgeable in which plastics are suitable for different types of products and purposes. We are looking for someone with:
* Bachelor 's degree or eq. higher education, preferably within Plastic or Chemical engineering, or equivalent working experience
* Experience working in the field of restricted substances (SVHC) REACH
* Experience of European regulations CLP, POP, WFD, and ECHA (SCIP reporting)
Since this role will have many internal and external contact points, nationally and internationally, it requires solid written and spoken skills in English. We will put great emphasis on personal characteristics, and we would like you to be accurate and courageous. Someone enjoying working in a team, still able to lead oneself and handle own projects. You are result oriented and proactive in your ways of working. Furthermore, you are a natural and passionate collaborator.
Interested?
The recruitment is administered by TNG Tech, specialists in unbiased and scientific recruitment, staffing and interim solutions within Engineering, Supply Chain Management and Production. We're excited to see your application with either a CV or LinkedIn profile - no need for a cover letter - just use our straightforward application form. Please note that we can not accept any applications by e-mail. However, you are always welcome to contact the recruiter with questions. After the application has been submitted, we will both anonymize your personal data, and invite you to do some of our recruitment tests, before making an initial assessment. Of course, we'll give you more details about each step when the time comes. As soon as you submit your application, you can track it in real-time on our website. Keep in mind that we're reviewing applications continuously, so the position might be filled before the final application date. Let's stay in touch! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult och konsultansvarig
Linnea Wäringe 0768830460 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8349222