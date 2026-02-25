Plantskolist/nursery worker
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF), aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market.
Are you someone who enjoys working outdoors, staying active, and taking pride in practical work? We are now looking for a Nursery Worker (Plantskolist) to join a professional tree nursery in the Norrköping area. The company specializes in cultivating high-quality deciduous trees for the Scandinavian market, with a strong focus on avenue and landscape trees adapted to Nordic conditions.
The nursery works with modern cultivation techniques, structured production planning, and strict quality control throughout the entire growing cycle. The company supplies municipalities, contractors, landscapers, and wholesalers with robust, well-developed trees for urban and landscape environments. Craftsmanship, efficiency, and continuous improvement are central values in the organization.
Location:
Svärtinge, Norrköping
Start date:
Flexible - approximately between 15 March and 15 April
Responsibilities:
• preparing trees for delivery;
• planting;
• weeding and maintenance of growing areas;
• other general nursery tasks;
• operating machinery for candidates with relevant experience.
Requirements:
• basic Swedish & English (able to follow simple instructions);
• experience in farming and/or working with tractors is an advantage;
• comfortable with physically demanding work;
• enjoys working outdoors in different weather conditions;
• reliable, practical, and motivated.
Employer offers:
• full-time employment (100%);
• temporary seasonal contract (säsongsarbete);
• working hours may include weekdays, early mornings, evenings, and weekends when needed;
• wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag);
• work clothes/uniform provided.
Important:
This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
