Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn'tperfectlyalign with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in ourrapidlygrowingbusiness.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel,is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Plant Metallurgist
The Plant Metallurgist ensures policies, procedures and all activities are carried out to support Stegras goals and objectives at the Site level and in the Product Development and Quality Department as assigned.
Responsibilities:
Uphold a high integrity for Stegra Systems while supporting Quality, Environmental and Safety Systems.
Coordinate with operations to determine unit capabilities for streamlining order processing.
Participate in the inquiry process for timely acceptance / denial of orders outside capability limits.
Ensure tracking for all new trial orders through the system.
Manage order entry Metallurgy and L3 process instructions as required for new and existing grades and routings.
Work with Product Development, Quality Group and Sales on new grade development and qualifications.
Prioritize responsibilities to support prompt order approval and disposition of production coils to ensure customer satisfaction for support of scheduling and customer lead times.
Work with Customer Solution Specialists to expedite to accommodate customer requests.
Ensure Management of Change (MOC) practices are well defined and followed.
Assist in internal reject and customer claim investigations to determine root cause.
Support all departments as needed to strengthen Stegra profitability and continual improvement efforts.
Carry out the assigned duties of a Team Member to support Project Management.
Qualifications:
BS or MS in Material Science, Chemistry, or related discipline; Doctorate preferred
Knowledge and experience in Steel CSP Mills - Mini Mills with 3 years' experience as a Process Metallurgist is preferred
Quality and detailed oriented
Strong Metallurgical knowledge and understanding with the ability to interpret customer specific requirements and specifications
Good organizational / time management skills with strong technical and analytical problem-solving abilities
Strong communication and computer skills; ability to work independently and ability to work proactively with other departments
At Stegra all employees are expected to display the following core competencies every day to advance corporate, team and individual goals:
Think: Think Critically and Drive Change
Lead: Develop Talent and Collaborate
Do: Empower Performance and Deliver Results
Location: Boden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra'sgrowth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
