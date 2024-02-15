Plant Lead Engineer onshore and offshore
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-02-15
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Hitachi Energy is growing, and we have a unique position at the world market, so if you want to work with HVDC, High Voltage Direct Current, then Ludvika is the center of this, together with their engineer offices in Västerås and Gothenburg.
As a Plant and Civil Lead Engineer you work close together with our other Lead Engineer. You lead and motivate an engineering team and act as a problem solver. Your main tasks are to have an overall understanding of the Plants and civil engineering scope, keep the technical solution together to avoid sub optimization for our technical solution for the Onshore and/or Offshore stations.
It is an interesting work with many various tasks, where you build a broad network and get many opportunities. You interact daily with different areas, not only your closest engineering team, but also with project engineering, civil construction, system engineering, supply and partners. For offshore we also have a platforms builder we collaborate with. The work can require some travel to meet end customers, site and suppliers which gives you a deeper technical understanding.
Our projects are all over the world. You can be part of our tenders with duration of a few months to a couple of years until we execute the project. A project duration is normally three to five years and includes all the way from detailed design to support for installation and commissioning.
Your responsibility
Taking lead for a tender or a project and represent the Plants and civil engineering.
Having overall technical understanding and take responsibility of the overall design of Plants and civil for HVDC land stations and/or offshore platform.
Coordinating with Plants own departments: Electromechanical design (overall HVDC station design with placement of equipment in CAD layouts), Station auxiliary power (incl cables between HVDC equipment, auxiliary transformers, diesels, batteries), Civil design and auxiliary systems (incl fire system, climate system, security system) etc.
Technical coordination and specific tasks and deliverables towards our platforms builders, if we have an offshore station.
Lead the team and making sure we follow processes, taking care of risks and fulfil the quality, and to follow up on the projects progress.
Your background
Bachelor or Master of Science in Engineering.
Several years within energy field, electrical power, electromechanical design, auxiliary power design or civil design for large projects.
Speaking and writing English fluently.
Experience of HVDC technology or similar business as sub stations, high voltage products or offshore wind connections is an advantage.
Practical experience from site work, installation and commissioning is an advantage.
Leadership of technical team and/or project management is an advantage.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join! Welcome to apply before 6 March 2024! The selection will take place continuously.
More information: Recruiting Manager Kamilla Sommarsjö, kamilla.sommarsjo@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives -Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46,107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8473487