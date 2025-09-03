Plant Lead Engineer Hvdc
2025-09-03
The opportunity
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group within Hitachi Energy that develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems in the global market. HVDC technology is utilized to transmit electricity over long distances and through submarine cables, as well as to connect power systems.
The Plant Lead Engineering team is part of engineering at HVDC, with a leading technical role and overall responsibility for our Plants and Civil design solutions for onshore stations and offshore wind platforms, ensuring strategic technical decisions for optimal solutions. You coordinate with various departments to oversee the design and placement of equipment, manage systems, and ensure quality and process adherence. You lead your team, manage technical risks, and represent Plants in customer meetings. Your role is crucial in balancing leadership, technical oversight, and coordination to achieve project success in our tenders and projects. With great collaboration and diverse backgrounds, we are excited to welcome you to join us in our global team!
"The HVDC Plant Lead Engineering team is a group with technical leaders with a passion for supporting our engineering teams and leading them forward. We help and have a big interface with many different functions. Plants are the bridge from engineering to site and as a Plant Lead Engineer you are needed to drive and to be transparent about the design solution and its impact on projects for a greener future." - Kamilla Sommarsjö - Global Head Plant Lead Engineers HVDC
How you'll make an impact
Be a positive technical leader in your role as a Plants Lead Engineer for your Plants and civil team and drive our vision, technical deliverables and develop people and work closely with our Project Lead Engineer, Project engineering manager, Plants project manager and Project Interface manager offshore.
Having overall technical understanding and take responsibility of the overall design of Plants and civil for HVDC land stations and/or offshore platform and its interfaces.
Driving our base design, read and understand the customers specification and act strategically technically for the best overall HVDC technical solution.
Technical coordination with Plants own departments: Electromechanical design (overall HVDC station design with placement of equipment in CAD layouts), Station auxiliary power (incl cables between HVDC equipment, auxiliary transformers, diesels, batteries), Civil design and auxiliary systems (incl fire system, climate system, security system)
Lead the team and make sure we follow processes, taking care of technical risks and fulfil the quality and represent Plants in internal and external customer and partner meetings.
Your background
Bachelor or Master of Science in Engineering.
Several years within energy field, electrical power, electromechanical design, auxiliary power design or civil design for large projects and experience of HVDC technology or similar business as sub stations, high voltage products or offshore wind connections. Experience from site work, installation and/or commissioning is an advantage.
You are an engaged, ambitious, and driven person that thrives in a constantly changing environment and who enjoys collaboration with employees, peers and beyond.
You understand technical topics and can easily understand HVDC, have a strong sense of responsibility, and when needed you are comfortable with taking decisions for your team.
Speaking and writing English fluently is required since you will be part of a global team where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world.
As a person you have a passion for people and technology, strong in decision making and have the right inner drive and self-management skills to take on full responsibility for your scope.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Please note that we are hiring for multiple positions.
This position is based in Gothenburg.
More information:
Recruiting Manager Kamilla Sommarsjö, kamilla.sommarsjo@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Kamilla Sommarsjö, kamilla.sommarsjo@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107-38 29 86; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
