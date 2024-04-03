Plant Controller (Financial Manager) till IAC Group Sweden AB
2024-04-03
IAC Group Sweden AB is looking for a commited and ambitous plant controller (financial manager) with high drive and experience from manufacturing.
Your main responsibilities will be :
Actively and closely work together with General Manager and Plant Management team to achieve budgeted EBITDA and cash flow.
Member of Plant Management team.
Full finance responsibility for P&L, balance sheet and cash flow forecasting.
Lead and co-ordinate preparation of budget, forecast, weekly flash and cash flow forecast.
Deliver accurate and complete monthly financial results with variance analysis.
Be a business partner in improving and planning for the future.
Review and challenge costs. Work close to business.
Support in preparation of capital investment requests and costing for future business wins
Qualifications
University degree in accounting preferably with 5 years' experience from manufacturing industry and with previous experience of leading team.
Good ability to structure and prioritize work tasks. Hands on committed personality with urge to improve processes. Good problem-solving skills
Fluent written and spoken English/Swedish. Så ansöker du
