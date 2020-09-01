Planning and Logistics Manager - Northvolt AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Skellefteå

Northvolt AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Skellefteå2020-09-01Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Logistics and Planning Manager to join our passionate team in Skellefteå.In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories and help Northvolt spearhead the transformation to a carbon free society.As a Planning and Logistics manager, you will be responsible for our manufacturing planning, as well as ensure efficient purchasing, internal material flow and warehousing.As leader of the unit you will have the opportunity to build a competent and dependable team from scratch, capable to scale Northvolt's operations in Sweden and beyond.In general you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging projects within planning and logistics.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:- Contribute to strategic planning and decision-making, related to manufacturing planning, purchasing and internal material flow, and ensuring that they align with Northvolt's mission.- Oversee the budget; monitor the cost and effectiveness of activities to optimize resources, prioritize spending, and maintain professional standards.- Lead, direct, evaluate, and develop professional staff to ensure the quality, validity, and credibility of the organization's activities.- Responsible for planning manufacturing orders prioritized on customer focus and efficient flow.- Responsible for purchasing at Ett to ensure manufacturing operations.- Responsible for efficient internal material handling and warehousing operations.- Ensures excellent working processes in own department and continuously develops them- Has full managerial responsibility for the team.- Accountable for developing new methods, tools and processes. Responsible for sharing of best practices.The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Logistics and Planning Manager is a vital member of the Northvolt Ett team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.Full time employment, fixed salary.Planned starting date is XXX/asap.Education/Experience- Master of science in mechanical/industrial/chemical engineering- Proven Leadership in manufacturing organization- Experience in the modern Operations Management principles: Lean, Kaizen, Six SigmaSpecific Skills/Abilities- Fluent in English- Excellent in manufacturing planning methods like MRP, Detailed scheduling, Lean planning- Excellent in warehouse planning, stock control and warehouse management- Purchasing expert- Structured problem solving methods- Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor- Passionate & purpose drivenPersonal success factors- Challenges, in a bold way, current behaviors and ways of working- Close to employees, follow up, encourage, exceptional in feed forward and feedback- Excellent in empowering people to make people act autonomous- Create team spirit and sense of belonging and relatedness in the team- The ability to communicate guidelines to a multidisciplinary, as well as multinational, workforce is essential.- Passionate about people and planning- Drive, making things happen- Good communication skills, both written and verbal.Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
2020-09-01
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-12