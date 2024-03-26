Planning Analyst
Mobis Parts Europe N.V. - Svensk Filial / Marknadsföringsjobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Upplands Väsby
2024-03-26
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mobis Parts Europe N.V. - Svensk Filial i Upplands Väsby
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you skilled in data analysis?
We now offer an exciting position in our sales planning team as Planning Analyst, a perfect platform for someone who is skilled in data analysis and is looking for an opportunity within an international context. In the role you will have a direct impact on prosperity and future of MOBIS Sweden.
Your profile
University degree, preferably in Business Administration or Economics, or equivalent
Experienced in and enthusiastic about analysis and reporting
Positive hands-on and proactive approach to solving challenges, with a can-do attitude
Self-motivated, confident and good personal presence
Strong presentation, coordination and communication skills
Internationally minded with ability to adapt in multicultural environments
Analytic skills
System affinity
System knowledge (MS Excel, MS PPT, Hyperion and ERP systems like SAP)
Fluent in both Korean and English
An above average interest in and knowledge of cars
Your tasks
Your main tasks are to compile, analyze and report sales results. By identifying sales and market trends you create forecasts and business plans for future sales, and report this on a regular basis. We expect you to provide qualitative data and analysis for decision-making, both in short and long-term perspective, and we want you to actively detect and suggest actions to continuously improve our business.
The role entails to coordinate and consolidate with other departments and entities, internally as well as externally. Your point of contacts include all local departments and HQs in Seoul and Frankfurt, plus to some extent our customers.
What we offer you
You will become an important member of an international company that is strongly focusing on development and sustainability
You will thrive within a forward-leaning culture with a strong employee perspective
Long-term career and growth opportunities
Flexible work time model that ensures an attractive work-life balance
A supportive team of great colleagues and a modern working environment
Regular company and team events, and other social activities
We are connected to the collective agreement between the Swedish Trade Federation (Svensk Handel), Unionen and the Swedish University Graduate Unions (Akademikerförbunden).
The position is on temp basis for 12 months, and is located at our sales office in Upplands Väsby with start date as soon as possible. If you have further questions about the position, feel free to contact recruiting manager GM Sales Ólafur Kristjansson, alt Head of Sales Planning Team Karen Choi, phone: +46 72 222 04 85. Last day to apply is 28th of April, but please be aware that we select and interview continuously.
Let's connect!
MOBIS Parts Europe N.V. is the European branch of Hyundai MOBIS, a worldwide leading supplier of genuine parts and accessories in the field of automotive. Together with Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors, Hyundai MOBIS is one of the biggest companies within the Hyundai group. In addition to research and development of high-tech products for passenger cars, MOBIS Parts Europe N.V. is responsible for the whole aftersales business of genuine parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors in Europe.
The Swedish branch offers services to KIA and Hyundai retailers in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Our warehouse is located in Jönköping and our sales office in Upplands Väsby. We have approx. 100 employees and a turnover above 1600 MSEK. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Ett vikariat om 12 månader Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mobis Parts Europe N.V. - Svensk Filial
(org.nr 516404-7937) Arbetsplats
Mobis Parts Europe N.V.Swedish Branch Jobbnummer
8569858