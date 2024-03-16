Pizzaiolo
2024-03-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
Pizza baker
About the work
Are you the pizzaman we are looking for?
We are opend Osteria Qui 13 years ago.
We are looking for someone that will head up the pizzastation.
You are self going when it comes to all things hygiene (HACCP), kitchen economy, keeping the kitchen tight.
We are offering month sallary for full time work.
You are a bit obsessive in having a clean kitchen, and you are amazing in motivate and keeping your staff happy.
The team will be very small so we are looking for someone that can create a team that sticks together and help each other out.
Apply today and we'll get in touch. Recruitment will be ongoing until we found the right person. You start your work at Osteria Qui in Malmö to get started, and understand our thinking.
With us you can develop and move on as you have 2 more restaurants. A plus is if you enjoy making dough and if you have a driver's license.
It is important that you send a CV, your age.
in the mail please write, Italian pizzaiolo
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: info@osteriaqui.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Pizzaiolo". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Osteria Qui AB
(org.nr 556808-9790) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8546396