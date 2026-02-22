Pizza maker wood-fire oven
2026-02-22
ABOUT ÖRUM 119:
Örum 119 is a small boutique hotel with an in-house pizzeria, café, bakery, ice cream production and an interior design shop. The destination is located in the countryside in the very south of Sweden. We are a small, efficient team with an open mind.
As the high season approaches, we are in need of more colleagues. People who are passionate about service and hospitality. During the high season, this part of Sweden (Österlen) turns into a sunny, sea-breezed hub for food, art and culture. We are fully booked and expectations are high. We greet people with generous opening hours, and respect for both guests and the quality of craftsmanship in what we serve.
PERIOD OF TIME:
Seasonal employment June 26 - August 9
WORK TASKS:
You are responsible for open, top, and bake pizzas in a wood-fired oven.
You are responsible for prep and mice en place.
You are responsible for keeping your workstation clean and tidy.
You are responsible for ensuring that the pizzas meet the expected quality.
You work in an open kitchen that requires an organized and methodical workflow.
QUALIFICATIONS:
You are an experienced pizza chef.
You are cheerful and optimistic.
You are organized, responsible and quality-oriented.
You are stress-resistant and used to working at a fast pace.
You work in a structured and efficient way.
You enjoy working in a team.
You are clear in your communication with your colleagues.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER:
Competitive salary based on skills and experience. Allowance for inconvenient working hours and holiday compensation. All according to Swedish collective agreements.
Due to the short duration of the position, applications that do not meet the above requirements will be rejected.
Application deadline: March 22, 2026
E-mail: work@orum119.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Pizza maker Örum 119 Österlen". Omfattning
This is a full-time job.
Örumsvägen 119
271 76 LÖDERUP
