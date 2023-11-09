PI Implementation Manager Stockholm
2023-11-09
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time PI Implementation Manager in Stockholm or Gothenburg we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your implementation expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Florian Grouset ( Product Introduction Manager Nordics).
You'll coordinate and manage teams & activities performed by PI on customer sites.
Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business.
You'll specifically take care of and coordinate several projects in PI phases , but also ensure optimal use of resources between the different customer sites & projects.
We'll look to you for:
Prepare Quality Cost Delivery (QCD) budget for PI implementation scope at tender phase
Ensure performance of PI implementation team in line with allocated QCD budget during execution phase for Warranty, Commissioning and validation support, Field Modification Implementation (FMI) scope
Coordinate contributions to Reliability Growth & Return of Experience by PI implementation teams
Ensure compliance to standard processes (ISO, EHS) for customer site teams
Promoting the Alstom Code of Ethics and adhering to the highest standards of ethical conduct
Deploy Alstom Performance System (APSYS) across the depots to standardize practices and improve execution efficiency
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
DEGREE OR PASSION IN engineering or a technical background
Experience or understanding of technical experience, mechanical or electrical / electronics, in customer site
Experience in team management and customer contract
Familiarity with Railway safety and EHS knowledge and exposure
Knowledge of Swedish human resources rules and regulations
Fluent in English and Swedish
As a person, we believe you:
Are cooperation -orientated, adapts and finds win-win solutions by being a teamplayer and focusing on common goals.
Have ability to solve problems without losing sight of long-term strategies, to see logic and connections in complex situations or environments
Are structured, works according to a clear process, organise and plan you work well. You finishes what has been started and keeps to deadlines.
Have strong communication skills
Value human relationships and a strong team player
Able to foster and deploy the company strategy and ways of working to your team members
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with integrity and inclusion
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our dynamic and agile working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Progress towards RSM operation management, ALM workshop management or project management within services or PI.
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
