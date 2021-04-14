PHP Developer - Quinyx AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Quinyx AB

Quinyx AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-04-14Do you want to help us unleash the secret to how happy employees create a happy business? We are an innovative, agile and continuously growing modern tech company on a path to improve the work lives of millions around the world.We develop workforce management solutions - a software that makes scheduling and time reporting more smooth and flexible for near a million users across the world.Are you curious and ready to take the first steps on an awesome journey and make magic happen with us? As a member of the Quinyx family, you will be part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where you are allowed to be yourself and thrive.About the roleYou will work in the core team as a PHP developer, creating new features, API end-points, fixing bugs, refactoring existing functionality.We are looking for an experienced PHP developer with a strong technical background to join our fantastic core team. The team consists of five PHP developers and three QA members working together.We are currently on a journey to transition functionality from our classic platform built on PHP to a new platform built on Java and ReactJS. The core team is part of this journey and you will have the opportunity to learn new skills.What you'll be doingWorking in a self-managing team based on Agile principlesImplementing new functionality in our classic platform built on pure PHP and LaravelRefactoring functions to enhance performance and securityParticipating in planning, discovering solutions and initiating innovationsHelping our Customer Support Team with L3 questions related to the systemWhat you'll bring to the teamMultiple years of experience in PHP developmentSkills in high-performance scalable system developmentExcellent English, both spoken and writtenThe WOW-factorJava and JavaScript knowledge is a plusYou like working in a highly independent cross-functional team with a never-ending drive to deliver great software with a special focus on performance, maintainability and usability. You do this by understanding our users' needs, and being able to cooperate with the team.What is it for you?We promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle with flexible work hours and the latest tools, enhanced vacation allowance, gym membership contribution, virtual yoga classes, and last but not least, you will have the chance to participate in our well-known yearly ping-pong tournament!Life at QuinyxWe are an innovative, agile and continuously growing modern tech company. We value passion, creativity, quality and simplicity. You'll be given the opportunity to make an impact and directly contribute to our success, bring new ideas and have full ownership of your area.Our global team, of 30 nationalities, have fun together whether it is during a typical Swedish Fika, workshop, going for a run with a colleague or spending time together during the annual company Goal trip, team kickoffs, or after-work socials. We have built a family atmosphere here at Quinyx and are committed to share knowledge and support one another!Want to join the family?At Quinyx, we provide equal employment opportunities, and we strive to have an inclusive and diverse value-driven culture. All applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, national origin, age, marital status, disability or veteran status.Happy Workforce, Happy Business!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-14Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-01Quinyx AB5692361