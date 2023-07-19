PHP Developer
Quinyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quinyx AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to help us unleash the secret to how happy employees create a happy business? We are an innovative, agile, and continuously growing modern tech company on a path to improving the work lives of millions around the world.
We develop workforce management solutions - software that makes scheduling and time reporting more smooth and more flexible for almost a million users worldwide!
We value passion, quality, innovation, trust, and collaboration. You'll be given the opportunity to make an impact and directly contribute to our success, bring new ideas, and have full ownership of your area.
Our global team, of more than 35 nationalities, have fun together, whether it is during a typical Swedish Fika, a workshop, going for a run with a colleague, or spending time together during the annual company Goal trip, team kickoffs, or after-work socials. We have built a collaborative and friendly atmosphere here at Quinyx and are committed to sharing knowledge and supporting one another!
Are you curious and ready to take the first steps on an awesome journey and make magic happen with us? As a member of Quinyx, you will be part of an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is allowed to be themselves and thrive.
About the role
You will work in the core team as a PHP developer, creating new features, API end-points, fixing bugs, refactoring existing functionality.
We are looking for an experienced PHP developer with a strong technical background to join our fantastic core team. The team consists of five PHP developers and three QA members working together.
We are currently on a journey to transition functionality from our classic platform built on PHP to a new platform built on Java and ReactJS. The core team is part of this journey and you will have the opportunity to learn new skills.
What you'll be doing
Working in a self-managing team based on Agile principles
Implementing new functionality in our classic platform built on pure PHP and Laravel
Refactoring functions to enhance performance and security
Participating in planning, discovering solutions and initiating innovations
What you'll bring to the team
Multiple years of experience in PHP development
Skills in high-performance scalable system development
Excellent English, both spoken and written
The WOW-factor
• Java and JavaScript knowledge is a plus
What's in it for you?
We promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle with flexible work hours and the latest tools, enhanced vacation allowance, wellness, home office, professional development contributions, virtual yoga classes, and last but not least, you will have the chance to participate in our well-known yearly ping-pong tournament!
Want to join Quinyx?
At Quinyx, we provide equal employment opportunities and strive for an inclusive, diverse, value-driven culture. All applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, national origin, age, marital status, disability, or veteran status.
Happy Workforce, Happy Business! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quinyx AB
(org.nr 556704-4580), http://www.quinyx.com Arbetsplats
Quinyx Jobbnummer
7974897