Photonics Engineer
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Photonics Engineer in the area of Microwave Photonics and/or PIC research. As a technical expert you are expected to participate and lead photonics research, which is a core business area of ours. You will have the opportunity to utilize your skills to make a better-connected world. You will also analyze requirements, define and design systems and product architectures,and verify the proposed solutions by cooperating with different teams including system design,product design and product management.
Responsibilities
• Research on Microwave Photonics systems for B5G/6G networks and key enabling technologies
• Architecture analysis of PIC and hybrid photonic/electronics devices
• Architecture analysis of PICs for next generation radios
• Experience in Radio over Fibre and other analog transmission techniques
• Use case and requirement analysis
• Find innovative and cost-efficient solutions for future wireless networks
• Evaluate the performance of new ideas/architectures by simulation
• Communication and Initiation of University Collaborations
• Prototyping, bread boarding, and test of optical systems
Qualifications requirements
• PhD in Communication Engineering, Optical/Laser Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Physics, System Design or equivalent background with several years of experience.
• Good understanding of photonics, optics,and laser systems.
• Understanding of radio standards and techniques is a plus
• Able to program in Scientific Programming Languages (Python, etc.)
• Should be able to travel frequently between our office in Stockholm (Kista) and Gothenburg, short term travel in Europe and China.
• Should be able to work in a team and possess good interpersonal and communications skills.
• Self-motivated with strong organizational, analytical and problem-solving skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-20
E-post: dimitris.lyris@co-workertech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8045774