PhD-student in Cybersecurity
Tekniska Högskolan i Jönköping AB / Högskolejobb / Jönköping Visa alla högskolejobb i Jönköping
2026-04-24
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We invite you to apply for a PhD position connected to the research project Cybersecurity Awareness in Production (CyProd).
Computer science is the study of computers and algorithms, including their principles,
hardware and software design, their applications, and their impact on industry and
society. The CyProd project aims to develop a framework with key performance indicators to evaluate and govern cybersecurity awareness (CSA) measures in small and medium-sized companies.
Work tasks
As a doctoral student at Jönköping University, the working time is devoted primarily to
doctoral studies. This includes studying doctoral courses, participating in scientific
conferences, publishing scientific papers, writing a licentiate thesis, and finally a doctoral
dissertation. Up to 20% of the working time may be allocated for teaching and/or
administrative work.
Requirements
An applicant meets the general entry requirements for third-cycle studies if he or she has:
been awarded a degree in e.g., computer science, computer engineering, or informatics, at the second-cycle level,
achieved at least 240 credits, of which a minimum of 60 credits must have been achieved at the second cycle level, or otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge in Sweden or abroad.
In addition, you, for this position, need to have:
Knowledge of cybersecurity
Knowledge of research methodology
Good ability to collaborate and plan your work
It is advantageous if you have qualifications such as:
Good ability to communicate in Swedish, both spoken and written
Experience of working with cybersecurity in practice
Experience of working with organizational development
We offer you:
A position in a dynamic working environment at a collaborative, internationally connected, and globally oriented university.
The possibility of participating in a research project.
Teaching in programmes with strong industry connections, where all students gain hands-on experience through internships.
A workplace located in the city centre of Jönköping, surrounded by beautiful nature and lakes.
More information about us as workplace, conditions and benefits.
Employment Details
Position type: Temporary employment, full-time.
Start date: August, 2026, or as agreed.
Salary: In accordance with collective agreements. Starts with 35 900 SEK/month.
More details on the recruitment process, admission, and conditions for doctoral students.
How to Apply
We look forward to receiving your application by June 1st, 2026, including the following documents:
Cover letter
CV
Certified copies of relevant certificates and diplomas
Apply now and take the next step in your academic journey with Jönköping University!
Jönköping University är ett modernt lärosäte som kännetecknas av sin internationalisering och entreprenörsanda. Här finns välkvalificerade, uppfinningsrika och företagsamma medarbetare från hela världen. Vi utvecklar ny kunskap och delar kompetens genom hållbara samarbeten med näringsliv, offentlig sektor och andra akademiska institutioner. Vi erbjuder en jämlik och inkluderande arbetsplats och vi välkomnar sökande med olika bakgrund. Läs mer om oss på www.ju.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tekniska Högskolan i Jönköping AB
(org.nr 556487-2751), http://www.ju.se
Gjuterigatan 5 (visa karta
)
551 11 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
The School of Engineering, Computer Science and Informatics Kontakt
Thomas Axelsson, OFR/s +4636-101076 Jobbnummer
9873082