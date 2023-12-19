PhD student position on Fuel cells and hydrogen production
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-12-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
High temperature electrolysis (SOEC) is the most efficient technique to produce the large amounts of hydrogen needed to decarbonize hard to abate sectors. Do you want to be a part in that transition and carry out research that will have a real-world impact? If yes, apply to become a PhD researcher in our team that is leading in the field of metallic materials for SOEC. Our work spans from fundamental studies to applied work in close cooperation with industry.
Information about the division and the department
To meet the challenges of tomorrow's energy demands, the research at the division of Energy and Materials at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering studies materials for a broad range of energy applications. One of our focus areas is materials for aggressive high temperature process environments.
About the position
Materials performance is one of the key barriers inhibiting the transition towards a more sustainable energy system. Material related problems limit lifetimes and reduce efficiencies, adversely affecting plant economy and consequently the spread of green energy. Presently, within our research focused on metallic materials for Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cells (SOEC), we have exciting opportunities available for 1-2 prospective Ph.D. students.
Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cells (SOEC) offer significantly more efficient hydrogen production compared to alternative technologies. Despite its promise, the progress of this technology has been impeded by various technical and economic challenges, many of which are associated with the metallic interconnects linking individual cells together. Our research is dedicated to understanding the relevant degradation mechanisms developing coatings to extend their lifespan.
As a member of our team, you will be engaged in an international project funded by the Nordic Grand Solutions program, and you will collaborate with global leaders in their respective fields. Your contribution to this endeavor not only holds the potential to earn you a Ph.D. degree but also to contribute to the grand challenge of the energy transition we have ahead of us.
At Chalmers, we offer an international research environment in the heart of Scandinavia. Here, you find a friendly work environment with all the benefits of a Swedish university. We offer an employment with a competitive salary including benefits like at least 28 days of financed vacation, parental leave, health insurance etc. The employment is limited to a maximum of five years.
Major responsibilities
The majority of your working hours will be dedicated to your individual research. The specificities of your Ph.D. project will be collaboratively shaped by the project team, comprising of yourself and your supervisors, with valuable input from industry partners. Engaging in hands-on laboratory work will constitute a substantial portion of your responsibilities. As a Ph.D. student, you are anticipated to proactively conceive, develop, and implement your own ideas.
In our daily work, it is vital for us to link well controlled laboratory exposures, thermodynamic calculations, and advanced microstructural investigations with the practical experience of our industry partners. We work with state-of-the-art analytical electron and ion microscope, including Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) using high-resolution FEG-SEMs equipped with Energy Dispersive X-ray (EDX) and Electron Backscattered Diffraction (EBSD) detectors. To analyze the specimens in more detail, we furthermore employ transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) and Focused Ion Beam (FIB) milling.
While the graduate level teaching is in English, the undergraduate courses are normally taught in Swedish. Applicants who do not have Swedish as their native language should therefore have the goal to learn Swedish to a level during your PhD employment that enables you to teach undergraduate students.
Qualifications
To be eligible for the PhD positions, you must hold a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits. To be an ideal candidate, you should possess a master's degree in chemistry or materials science. However, degrees in related fields such as physics or mechanical engineering are also considered suitable backgrounds. While good grades are meriting, they are not a formal requirement. The key qualification lies in a true interest in science and a strong motivation to do research.
Good communication and strong teamwork skills will be central for the successful completion of your PhD studies. This implies engaging in discussions for optimizing experimental setups in collaboration with our workshop, coordinating post-analysis with other partners, and communicating your findings both orally at scientific conferences and project meetings with industry partners, as well as in writing for publication in scientific journals.
If you characterize yourself as a self-driven individual with a profound curiosity for in-depth research, coupled with a genuine enjoyment of practical laboratory work, you are an outstanding candidate for our team. We value the initiative and passion that such qualities bring to our collaborative research environment, and we believe your unique blend of curiosity and hands-on skills will contribute significantly to the success of our projects.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
The PhD position usually includes 10-20% departmental work, primarily involving teaching of undergraduate students in labs or exercises. The starting date for this position is flexible.
For more information about what we offer and the application procedure, please visit Chalmers webpage.
See link: PhD student position on Fuel cells and hydrogen production
*** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8338730