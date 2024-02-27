PhD student position in Use of AI for development of energy storage devices
We are looking for a highly motivated and ambitious candidate to strengthen our research team and support our research activities. The research project is within the interdisciplinary area of applying AI-based methodologies in High Voltage Engineering and Technology. The project is conducted in close collaboration with academic and industrial partners.
Information about the division and the department
The Division of Electric Power Engineering conducts research within a broad range of topics in electric power technology including electric power systems, power electronics, electric machines and high voltage engineering. The strength of our research is based on a solid theoretical basis and extensive experimental verification in our laboratories as well as in the field. The division works in tight collaboration with many industrial partners at national and international level. Furthermore, the division is hosting two centres of excellence, The Swedish Electromobility Centre and The Swedish Electricity Storage and Balancing Centre.
Project description
The PHD student will be located at the Power Grids and Components unit of the Division of Electric Power Engineering. The research project aims at establishing a physics-based AI framework for characterization of materials for energy storage devices (primarily high voltage power capacitors), for evaluations of their performance and predicting lifetime. The focus is on utilizing so called Physics-Informed Neural Networks (PINN) methodology. The applicability of other techniques can be also considered. It is expected that the developed method will allow for selecting specific dielectric properties of polymeric capacitor films to ensure their reliable operation within desired ranges of electric field strength and temperature. Furthermore, the developed models are to be adapted for the purposes of condition monitoring and aging of capacitors units. Feasibility studies are to be conducted to evaluate the applicability of the proposed approach to batteries and super-capacitors. The PhD student will be supervised jointly by the experts in high voltage physics (division of Electric Power Engineering) and AI technology (division of Communication Systems).
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a PhD student is to purse your own doctoral education. You are expected to be a self-driven researcher and to develop your own scientific competence and skills. You will communicate the results of your research through speeches and presentations and scientific publications. The position comprises mainly theoretical modeling. Data sets needed to develop the method will be provided by another ongoing PhD project as well as by industrial partners.
You are expected to present a Technical Licentiate thesis after 2.5 years of study. Based on the performance and obtained results, a decision will be made concerning continuation towards PhD degree which should be then accomplished within another 2.5 years period. The position is limited to 5 years and includes up to 15% departmental work, typically as a lab assistant in various courses.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
You must have a MSc degree in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Computational Engineering or Information Technology. Experience in machine learning methods, good skills in mathematics are prerequisites. Experience in applying AI and ML (including neural networks) to model physical phenomena is an advantage. Proficiency in written and spoken English is required. Knowledge on electric insulation materials, capacitors technology, batteries, previous experience in team work and good presentation skills are meritorious.
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240141 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
