PhD student position in satellite measurements of clouds and precipitation
2023-11-28
If you want to combine interests in physics, simulations, satellites and climate, this is your PhD student position! The position is part of an effort to derive more accurate data on clouds and precipitation by combining different satellite measurements. If you join us, you will become an expert in simulating the measurements and learn how to use the outcome in advanced ways by employing machine learning, for example, to derive climate datasets.
Information about the division
The division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing conducts research, education, and utilization within a wide range of scientific and engineering disciplines, including ground-based, airborne and satellite measurements, as well as numerical modeling and data analysis. The division's goals are to improve understanding of the Earth system and global environmental problems, as well as to provide and interpret global datasets. We pursue scientific knowledge and provide tools to tackle problems of importance to society, such as climate change, Earth system science, air pollution, natural hazards and monitoring of the Earth's surface.
We have a long experience in developing and applying remote sensing across the electromagnetic spectrum and studying problems at different scales: from molecular processes in clouds to global environmental change. Our setting is distinctive in Sweden in that we have expertise in developing measurement techniques, as well as in modeling and methods to combine data from observations and models through data assimilation and machine learning methods.
Major responsibilities
A primary research area of the division is to utilise passive microwave satellite data for weather forecasting and climate studies. In particular, we are leading in introducing sub-mm wavelengths (frequencies above 300 GHz) by being involved in the upcoming ICI (Ice Cloud Imager) and AWS (Arctic Weather Satellite) missions. Despite these novel observations, we will still need to face that no single technique provides complete coverage of all parameters of interest. The way forward here is to combine information from different types of sensors. However, making consistent and rigorous simulations of multiple observations is very challenging today, drastically slowing down progress.
A foundation for our work is the Atmospheric Radiative Transfer Simulator (ARTS) This open-source software is being developed as a collaboration between us and the University of Hamburg. It already has a comparably broad scope but still needs to be extended. In particular, it must be improved concerning active instruments (radars and lidars) and more capable of simulating data over complete swaths of passive measurements. All these simulations require data on the electromagnetic properties of particles, and extensions of the "scattering database" associated with ARTS can also be of concern. Depending on the student's interests, a focus area for improvement is selected.
The increased capabilities of ARTS will be applied in extracting information (i.e. retrievals) from satellite data by machine learning (ML). On this side, we have already developed several retrieval products using quantile regression neural networks. However, to harvest all possibilities of ML, it must be possible to generate training databases by simulating the observations, which is yet to be the case. The PhD student will participate in this development by introducing ARTS's new features in ongoing projects or taking the lead in developing entirely new retrievals. Of particular concern in both cases is the new generation of Earth Observation satellites to be launched in the coming years, providing us with novel data from both passive (AWS, MWI, ICI, ...) and active sensors (EarthCARE).
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field. Master's degree in physics, engineering mathematics, meteorology, atmospheric physics, or related discipline is requested.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
