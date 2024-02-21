PhD student position in Airborne multi-static radar systems
2024-02-21
An airborne multi-static radar (AMR) system is a system that includes several transmitters and receivers on several and separated airborne platforms. To realize all the benefits of an AMR system several signal processing challenges need to be resolved. As a PhD student at the department of Electrical Engineering, you will be part of this challenging and exciting development.
Information about the project and the research group
One enabler for an AMR system is to exploit the direct signal between a transmitting platform and a receiving platform. The direct signal allows timing, synchronization, transmitter-receiver coherence and elimination of intricate and complicated planning for all signaling and waveform parameters for all transmitter and receiver pairs in an AMR system. Another enabler is a combination of recent methods and breakthroughs. The methods include estimation of the multi-static geometries using only the characteristics of the ground clutter radar echoes, predict the information gain in all transmitter-receiver pairs, select the most informative pairs for processing and provide guidelines for the receiving platform to move to increase the expected information gain. This allows improved and more robust detection and tracking continuity for small and difficult targets in a background of complicated clutter. The project will help to transform these earlier challenges into enablers for AMR systems and is conducted in collaboration with Swedish industry.
The PhD position is placed in the Signal Processing Group. The research project will be performed in collaboration with researchers from the Communications Systems group and with researchers from industry. The project is part of a wider focus on radar systems at Chalmers and you will have the possibility to interact and collaborate with PhD students and researchers from other radar projects.
The Signal Processing Group conducts research on a broad range of topics related to the physics-based processing of sensor signals, the fusion of data from multiple sources, system identification as well as the automatic learning from big data. The research focuses on both the fundamentals of physics modeling of signals and the fundamentals of signal processing, as well as the applications of the methods to relevant problems. Several research topics are undertaken in collaboration with the industry and government organizations.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility is to pursue research in line with the project, publish, and present scientific articles, and take part in discussions. As part of your PhD activities, you will receive further education by courses relevant for your research, research project, signal processing in a wide sense and your future career. You will also be expected to participate in teaching activities in relevant subjects.
Qualifications
You should have a background in Engineering Mathematics, Engineering Physics or Electrical Engineering with good grades in the core courses within these subjects. Knowledge of signal processing, radar systems, estimation/detection and statistical signal processing is meritorious. You should have obtained, or be close to obtain, a master's degree corresponding to at least 250 higher education credits in engineering physics, electrical engineering, mathematics or related areas.
The ideal candidate for this position should be hungry for new knowledge, interested in performing theoretical - but highly relevant - research, and be interested to be a part of a diverse international environment. Proficiency in written and spoken English is required.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230521 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-04-15
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Tomas McKelvey, division of Signal processing and Biomedical engineering, tomas.mckelvey@chalmers.se
, 031-7728061
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
