PhD Student Position - Aircraft Integration of Open Fan Technology
2025-06-02
We are looking for a PhD student to contribute to a national research project on the integration of advanced open fan propulsion systems into aircraft. The position combines numerical and experimental research in an internationally connected and interdisciplinary environment.
Project overview
The project is related to the development of future propulsion engine technology that has the potential to bridge the gap for climate neutrality in aviation by 2050. This will be done by combining expertise that ranges from aircraft design to engine design and integration, and aircraft operations. The overarching goal is to understand how future platforms will perform and their impact on technology developments roadmaps.
Research environment
You will join the Turbomachinery and Aeroacoustics research group, part of the Fluid Dynamics Division at the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences. The group includes two professors, one associate professor, one assistant professor, three researchers, and ten PhD students. Our research spans novel aircraft propulsion concepts, aerothermal turbomachinery design, and aeroacoustics.
We have a strong national and European network, working closely with major aircraft engine manufacturers and leading universities through several large research collaborations.
Responsibilities
• Providing a better system level understanding of future open fan architectures and their aircraft integration solutions.
• Understanding the interaction between mission performance, aircraft configurations, open fan core configurations and fuel options.
• Determining the impact into the aerodynamic performance of the low-pressure system that includes the unshrouded fan, the swirl reduction vanes.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you must have:
• A Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Engineering Physics, or equivalent.
• Strong interest in compressible flows, fluid dynamics, and turbomachinery
• Good knowledge of the English language (both spoken and written).
Meritorious qualifications
• Relevant courses: fluid dynamics, turbulence modeling, CFD, aerospace propulsion, turbomachinery, aircraft design.
• Practical experience with CFD tools (e.g. Ansys Fluent, OpenFOAM).
• Programming skills in Python and/or MATLAB.
• Experience in multidisciplinary design in aerospace projects.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD position is fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
How to apply
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 3 July, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Carlos Xisto, carlos.xisto@chalmers.se
• 46 729723069
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
