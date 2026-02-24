PhD Student in Trustworthy and Verifiable AI
2026-02-24
Are you interested in doing research focused on ensuring the trustworthiness of emerging AI systems? Does it sound exciting to develop novel techniques for verifying that AI models are trained according to specified procedures and using the intended data? If so, you are welcome to apply for this position as a doctoral candidate.
The project
The project is part of the multi-disciplinary center for cyber resilient AI, RESIST, which is a national effort funded by the Swedish Strategic Research Foundation (SSF) to bring together leading researchers in AI and cybersecurity to develop novel solutions to cyber resilient AI for the benefit of Swedish industry and society. The vision is to make Sweden a role model in secure trustworthy AI by pioneering cyber resilience across the AI lifecycle.
The research program focuses on four key themes: Trustworthy and Verifiable AI, Runtime Security Assurance, Robust and Secure AI-Supported Development, and Resilient Distributed and Agentic AI. RESIST will drive world-class research in the intersection between AI and cybersecurity through a strong, stimulating and well-connected international research environment. Research outcomes will be validated in real-world scenarios with industry and public-sector partners. RESIST will also serve as a national hub for cyber resilient AI, promoting education, knowledge sharing, and policy development.
About us
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB is Sweden's research institute and innovation partner. In international collaboration with companies, academia, and the public sector, we contribute to a competitive business sector and a sustainable society. You will be part of the Cybersecurity unit at the department of Computer Science which is one of the largest technical cybersecurity groups in Sweden, conducting cutting-edge research on both fundamental and applied cybersecurity topics arising in AI, 6G, Internet of Things, etc.
About the role
We are looking for a dedicated PhD student to strengthen our research in trustworthy and verifiable AI. Example research topics include evaluating the trustworthiness of data collection and pre-processing pipelines, designing verification techniques which ensure that model training procedures are not tampered with, and accountable model deployments. You will be based in the RISE office at Kista, Stockholm for 4 years, and you will be enrolled as a doctoral student at a Swedish University. PhD education also involves participation in relevant university courses.
Who Are You?
Requirements:
Completed master's degree in computer science, computer engineering, information security, mathematics, or an equivalent field (at the time of employment)
Strong programming skills
Good command of spoken and written English
Passion for AI and cybersecurity
Interest in technical challenges and commitment to delivering high quality results
Meriting:
Experience with research projects
Demonstrated collaboration skills
Demonstrated drive and independence
Personal qualities:
Driven by curiosity
Takes initiative naturally
Strong problem-solving abilities
Passionate and self-motivated
Employment
Start date: As soon as possible or according to agreement.
Salary: According to Swedish norm.
Assessment Criteria: Selection for doctoral education is based on the assessed ability to benefit from doctoral education.
Welcome with your application!
If this sounds exciting and you want to know more, you are welcome to contact Dr. Apostolos Pyrgelis (apostolos.pyrgelis@ri.se
). For further information, you can contact Prof. Shahid Raza (shahid.raza@ri.se
) or the director of the RISE cybersecurity unit Andreas Aurelius (andreas.aurelius@ri.se
). The deadline for applications is March 31st. Interviews will be carried out continuously during the application period. Apply as soon as possible with personal letter, cv and a copy of degree diploma(s). Our union representatives Ingemar Petermann, SACO, +46 10 228 41 22, and Linda Ikatti, Unionen, 010-516 51 61. Så ansöker du
