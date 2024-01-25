PhD student in Theoretical Physics
2024-01-25
We are looking for a PhD student in Theoretical Physics within the unit Theory of Disordered Materials.
We are looking for a PhD student in Theoretical Physics within the unit Theory of Disordered Materials.
Your work assignments
The research area deals with theoretical studies and method development, with a focus on searching and designing novel materials by data-driven methods including machine learning. The focus is on materials that are applied as hard, protective coatings in cutting tools and battery industry. The study is supported by the Swedish e-science Research Centre through the Method development for Materials Design project MD2 and will be conducted in close collaboration with experiments and industrial R&D staff from the Funmat-II competence center.
As a PhD student, you devote most of your time to doctoral studies and the research projects of which you are part. Your work may also include teaching or other departmental duties, up to a maximum of 20% of full-time.
Your qualifications
You have graduated at Master's level in physics or adjacent subjects or completed courses with a minimum of 240 credits, at least 60 of which must be in advanced courses in physics and materials science with a focus on computer simulations. Alternatively, you have gained essentially corresponding knowledge in another way.
Any experience in ab-initio simulation of materials coupled to database studies or experience in machine learning algorithms is preferred. Python programming skill is necessary.
Eligible for employment as a doctoral student is only those who are admitted or have already been admitted to postgraduate education.
It is beneficial that the applicant attaches a letter of intent to the application. The letter should contain brief description on scientific background and interests, experience (if any) in theoretical modeling and calculations, along with reasons for applying.
Your workplace
The project will be carried out within the strong Theoretical Physics Division, within the unit Theory of disordered materials, in close collaboration with experimentalists at the IFM department and industrial partners of the Vinnova FunMat-II competence center. The Division of Theoretical Physics carries out research, undergraduate and postgraduate education within the Department of Physics Chemistry and Biology (IFM) at Linköping University.
The employment
When taking up the post, you will be admitted to the program for doctoral studies. More information about the doctoral studies at each faculty is available at Doctoral studies at Linköping University
The employment has a duration of four years' full-time equivalent. You will initially be employed for a period of one year. The employment will subsequently be renewed for periods of maximum duration two years, depending on your progress through the study plan. The employment may be extended up to a maximum of five years, based on the amount of teaching and departmental duties you have carried out. Further extensions can be granted in special circumstances.
Starting date as soon as possible or by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The salary of PhD students is determined according to a locally negotiated salary progression.
More information about employment benefits at Linköping University is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than 22 February 2024
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Associate professor
