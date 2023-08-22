PhD Student in Signal Processing
2023-08-22
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology is looking for a PhD student to strengthen its research in Signal Processing. Current research in Signal Processing takes place in the areas of measurement technology and wireless communications, in close cooperation with industry. In our research we seek to understand how to infer information from measurement data and how to reliably convey such information from one place or time to another.
We are looking for an ambitious and creative colleague who wants to contribute to cutting edge research in signal processing oriented towards the below profile area(s). The position as PhD candidate provides ample opportunity for interaction with industry, participation in academic conferences and experience from scientific publishing. The project will be carried out at Luleå University of Technology's campus in Luleå.
Subject description
The subject includes signal processing with emphasis on development and optimization of algorithms for processing single and multi-dimensional signals that are closely related to applications and applied research.
Project description
Future 6G networks are expected to support new sensing functions. Communication networks will not only measure the location and speed of various nearby objects, but also map the physical context around those objects. This will be very important in the ongoing industrial green transition: the envisioned sensing capabilities will enable networks to identify, authenticate, locate, and track things and map their surroundings. Industries will be able to track flows of raw materials, semi-products, final products, and waste - this information is critically needed to then control and optimize production processes, possibly through the appropriate use of digital twins.
We will develop algorithms for the above functions. Our research will take advantage of the latest advances in materials engineering, specifically the development of electronically configurable meta surfaces, surfaces densely composed of many passive reflective elements, that can change the spatial properties of reflected radio waves.
The work is being carried out as part of the Green Transition North project, which aims to promote sustainable change in northern Sweden. The project takes place in close cooperation between researchers and industry and small and medium sized enterprises. The main funder is the European Regional Development Fund.
Duties
As a PhD student you are expected to perform both experimental and theoretical work within your research studies as well as communicate your results at national and international conferences and in scientific journals. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects.
Qualifications
You must have an M.Sc. degree in Mathematics, Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or related areas, with a specialization in radio communications, signal processing, or similar. Working in a group and communicating in English (both orally and in writing) comes naturally.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Starting: by agreement.
For further information about the position, please contact Professor Jaap van de Beek, +46 920-49 3383, jaap.vandebeek@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing day for applications: September 27, 2023
