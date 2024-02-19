Web & Social Media Specialist
Ikea Museum AB / Webbmasterjobb / Älmhult Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Älmhult
2024-02-19
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Museum AB i Älmhult
Company Description
Älmhult is the heart of IKEA. This is where our culture and values were shaped and still develop. This is where the global range and product development for IKEA takes place today and where we want to continue to develop together with the municipality and the community at large. Älmhult is a melting pot of many different nationalities and cultures. Because to make things better for the many, we want to involve people from all parts of the world. Nonetheless, we never forget our Swedish heritage that forms the backbone of who we are today.
IKEA Älmhult AB is a holding company and forms a company group with IKEA Museum AB, IKEA Hotell, IKEA Property AB. We are an independent entity within the Inter IKEA Group.
IKEA has a long-term commitment to Älmhult, we have a strong and long-term plan in place to reflect and deliver to that commitment - IKEA in Älmhult 2030 - to continue to develop together within IKEA and with the community at large. IKEA Älmhult AB, together with IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotell, IKEA Property AB and in collaborations with many others, is leading the Work Live Visit program to secure the development of Älmhult as an attractive and great place where I want to work, live and visit, today and tomorrow.
IKEA Museum in Älmhult is a unique place for the many people. IKEA Museum has the task to share the story of IKEA and how we make things better through our unique formula; Democratic Design. We build and strengthen the IKEA brand by offering a high-quality experience, by interacting with people in the context of life at home, home furnishing and design as well as inviting people behind the scenes of IKEA, giving a more intimate experience of the brand.
Please browse our IKEA Museum homepage to get to know us even better.
Job Description
Our mission is to share the story of IKEA to the many people. In 2021 we launched a digital museum, a global exhibition platform sharing the many IKEA stories about our failures, challenges and successes, and also about our current exhibitions.
In the role as Web & Social Media Specialist at IKEA Museum, you will be working with the Web & Social Media Leader and be responsible for creating, reviewing and editing content for the IKEA Museum website and social media channels. Together with the marketing and creative teams, you make sure the content follows IKEA tone-of-voice and our visual identity. You will also secure consistency between marketing campaigns and content published. In the role as Web & Social Media Specialist, you will secure the IKEA Museum content according to set business plans and needs for an always-on approach in our owned channels. You will collaborate closely with our suppliers and agencies, securing launches and publishing for web and social media. You collaborate, on a daily basis, with colleagues within IKEA, as well as with different external partners.
In this role, you are expected to:
• Plan and create content such as images, animations, videos & texts both in Swedish and English.
• Edit and publish content on our channels both paid and organic.
• Work with internal and external partners and be part of the creative planning and briefing.
• Coordinate and execute our social media campaigns.
• Manage our social media community.
• Measure, monitor and report IKEA Museum website and social media statistics.
• Collaborate with our SEO agency to optimize the content.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who share our passion for the IKEA history, culture and values!
To succeed in this role, you are motivated by the IKEA vision and passionate about contributing to reaching more of the many people. As a person you are self-driven and have hands-on experience from web and social media productions, editing and publishing. You are well familiar with brand building, and you have great attention to detail and never compromising on quality. You are used to collaborating with creatives and participating in creative processes. You also have experience from planning and executing creative projects. In this role, you need to be able to easily navigate between creative processes, productions and planning.
We see that you have proven experience from previous roles as web editor, content creator, social media manager, paid media specialist or similar positions within the digital communication arena.
You will work in an international and local context, therefore it is important you are fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Additional Information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
This is a temporary position for 1-1,5 year, full-time (40 hours per week) starting during spring 2024 and located in Älmhult, Sweden. You will report to the Marketing & Communication Manager at the IKEA Museum.
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English, no later than 8th of March. Kindly note that due to GDPR and Data Privacy, we do not accept any applications via email.
If you have questions about the role, please contact Erika Werner, erika.werner@inter.ikea.com
, Web & Social Media Leader, IKEA Museum AB
If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact Isabella Carlsson, isabella.carlsson4@inter.ikea.com
, People & Culture Leader, IKEA Museum AB Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Museum AB
(org.nr 556895-8705), https://ikeamuseum.com/sv/
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Jobbnummer
8478109