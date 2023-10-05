PhD student in sediment/ocean methane dynamics
2023-10-05
at Department of Geological Sciences. Closing date: 3 November 2023.
Stockholm University is a leading European university in one of the world's most dynamic capitals. The University has more than 30,000 students, 1,400 doctoral students and 5,700 staff members active within the natural sciences and humanities.
The Department of Geological Sciences is a department within the Faculty of Science with courses at master's, bachelor's and orientation levels. The department supports a broad range of basic research within marine geology/geophysics, geochemistry and classical geology.
Project description
The Department of Geological Sciences invites applications for a four-year PhD position with focus on the sediment/ocean methane dynamics in the Baltic Sea. The PhD student will join the research group at the Department of Geological Sciences led by Christian Stranne, but will also be a part of the interdisciplinary graduate school "Perspectives on climate change in coastal seas" based at the Baltic Sea Centre at Stockholm University campus.
The graduate school is directed to students who are interested in pursuing a doctoral degree in marine and environmental sciences addressing the role of the coastal zone in climate feedbacks. You will join a network of students and scientists in natural and social sciences at Stockholm University who explore coastal zones in the Baltic Sea. Read more at www.su.se/balticseacentre/graduateschool.
The project will focus on investigating the different factors controlling methane emissions to the atmosphere with emphasis on different aspects of seafloor methane ebullition. The selected candidates will be expected to publish their results in peer-reviewed scientific journals and present their findings at international/national conferences.
Qualification requirements
In order to meet the general entry requirements, the applicant must have completed a second-cycle degree, completed courses equivalent to at least 240 higher education credits, of which 60 credits must be in the second cycle, or have otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge in Sweden or elsewhere.
In order to meet the specific entry requirements, the general syllabus for doctoral studies in the field of Marine Geology stipulates that applicants must have:
• At least 90 credits in geosciences
• At least 30 credits in mathematics, physics, chemistry and/or biology depending on the chosen subject area in marine geology.
• In addition, at least 60 credits at the advanced level, including 30 credits of independent work in geosciences.
The qualification requirements must be met before admisson to the research education.
Selection
The selection among the eligible candidates will be based on their capacity to benefit from the training. The following criteria will be used to assess this capacity: the candidates' documented knowledge in a relevant field of research, written and oral proficiency in English, the capacity for analytical thinking, the ability to collaborate, as well as creativity, initiative, and independence.
The assessment will be based on previous experience and grades, the quality of the degree project, references, relevant experience, interviews, and the candidate's written motivation for seeking the position. In addition, experience with sediments, physical oceanography, numerical modeling, and/or hydroacoustics are can be advantageous.
Admission Regulations for Doctoral Studies at Stockholm University are available at: www.su.se/rules
and regulations.
Terms of employment
Only a person who will be or has already been admitted to a third-cycle programme may be appointed to a doctoral studentship.
The term of the initial contract may not exceed one year. The employment may be extended for a maximum of two years at a time. However, the total period of employment may not exceed the equivalent of four years of full-time study.
Doctoral students should primarily devote themselves to their own education, but may engage in teaching, research, and administration corresponding to a maximum of 20 % of a full-time position.
Please note that admission decisions cannot be appealed.
Stockholm University strives to be a workplace free from discrimination and with equal opportunities for all.
Contact
For more information, please contact Dr. Christian Stranne, christian.stranne@geo.su.se
.
Union representatives
Ingrid Lander (Saco-S), telephone: +46 708 16 26 64, saco@saco.su.se
, Alejandra Pizarro Carrasco (Fackförbundet ST/OFR), telephone: +46 8 16 34 89, alejandra@st.su.se
, seko@seko.su.se
(SEKO), and PhD student representative, doktorandombud@sus.su.se
.
Application
Apply for the PhD student position at Stockholm University's recruitment system. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline.
Please include the following information with your application
• Your contact details and personal data
• Your highest degree
• Your language skills
• Contact details for 2-3 references
and, in addition, please include the following documents
• Cover letter (maximum 1 page) where you specify
• why you are interested in the research area and advertised project
• what makes you a suitable candidate for this project including previous relevant experience
• CV - degrees and other completed courses, work experience and a list of degree projects/theses
• Degree certificates and grades confirming that you meet the general and specific entry requirements (no more than 6 files)
• Degree projects/theses (minimum 1 file but no more than 6 files).
The instructions for applicants are available at: How to apply for a position.
You are welcome to apply!
Stockholm University contributes to the development of sustainable democratic society through knowledge, enlightenment and the pursuit of truth.
