PhD student in Operation and maintenance
2023-06-28
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Operation and maintenance is a rapidly growing research area as it is recognized as an important enabler for the business performance by industry all over the world. For many industries maintenance costs are one of the biggest individual cost item. Effective maintenance can generate income for industry through better facility utilization and higher availability. Through well planned maintenance, external and internal operational risks can also be controlled and minimized.
Subject description
Operation and Maintenance Engineering deals with the development of methodologies, models and tools to ensure high system dependability and efficient and effective maintenance processes for both new and existing systems.
Project description
In this position, you will mainly be working on one of our research projects called 'AI Factory for Construction', which focuses on research related to Industrial AI and eMaintenance in the construction industry, including Machine Learning, Transferred Learning, and Deep Learning. The project aims to facilitate the site management process in construction industry by developing and demonstrating solution based on Digital Twin approach empowered by AI and digital technologies.
This project will contribute to increased utilization of AI and digitalization of the construction industry, by conducting research within:
- Industrial AI
- Digital Twin
- Nowcasting and forecasting
- Machine Learning
- Deep Learning
- Business Intelligence
- Big Data
- Cloud/edge Computing
- Information Logistics
- Operation & maintenance
- eMaintenance
The project will be carried out in close collaboration with representatives from the construction industry. The work will be carried out in a project form consisting of doctoral students, senior researchers and industry representatives.
Duties
You will be working in the research team of Industrial AI and eMaintenance. In this position you will also contribute to further development of our platform 'AI Factory' and enhance the capabilities in our lab 'eMaintenance LAB'.
The work will include:
- Studies of relevant theoretical frameworks
- Mapping needs and requirements from an industrial perspective
- Identify and analyze gaps in industrial and academic contexts
- Design of solutions, ink. methodologies, technologies, and tools
- Development of AI algorithms, tools, and solutions using methods including but not limited to mathematical programming, metaheuristics, robust optimization, stochastic optimization.
- Publication in academic journals and conferences
- Participating as a lecturer and assistant in the Division's courses
Qualifications
We are looking for an active person who has an interest in research studies, preferably with a background and experience in building mathematical models, optimization methods, simulation techniques, but also interest in metaheuristics, statistics, and machine learning. You must have an MSc degree from construction engineering, maintenance and operation engineering, computer science, applied physics, control technology, signal processing, or equivalent. You should have good knowledge of modeling and software development. You should also be proficient in programming languages such as Python, R, MATLAB, and their associated simulation and optimization libraries and packages. Construction experience, experience in the railway industry as well as knowledge in the maintenance area and software development are meritorious. Experience of Azure environment and platform and Azure AI services is also meritorious.
In order to communicate within the projects and with different stakeholders, we require you to master Swedish, in speech and in writing, and have good knowledge of speech and writing in English.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå.
For further information about the position, please contact Prof. Ramin Karim, +46 920-49 2344, ramin.karim@ltu.se
Union representatives:SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
, OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: August, 14, 2023
