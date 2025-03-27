PhD student in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics
Mälardalens Universitet / Högskolejobb / Västerås Visa alla högskolejobb i Västerås
2025-03-27
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mälardalens Universitet i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Karlskoga
, Karlshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the School of Education, Culture and Communication (UKK) our students mainly study programmes relating to teacher education, but we also offer programmes and courses in languages and communication, mathematics/applied mathematics, physics, music and opera as well as the preparatory technical foundation year. MDU's research specialisation educational sciences and mathematics is part of the School. We collaborate with the surrounding community and our international partners.
Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment to commence on August 1, 2025
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 24th april 2025
Campus location: Västerås or Eskilstuna
School: School of Education, Culture and Communication, (UKK)
Eligibility
Access to third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education education as well as basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, are regulated in the Higher Education Ordinance chapter 7 §§ 34-41(SFS 1993:100). More information about thirs-cycle studies at MDU https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/education/third-cycle-studies
A full-time employment as a doctoral student is attached to this third-cycle studies which corresponds to four years.
Position description
Do you want to achieve your dreams of conducting research and teaching in mathematics and take your academic career to the next level? At Mälardalen University, there is an opportunity for mathematics enthusiasts to take part in a dynamic environment in mathematics, including applied areas such as engineering and finance. We are now looking for a PhD student in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics to contribute to the research conducted within our research environment.
Work tasks:
• Research in the field of the third-cycle studies (PhD studies) in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics.
• Institutional duties, which may include:
• teaching at undergraduate and advanced level in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, which may involve teaching at the university's two campus locations, Västerås and Eskilstuna, as well as distance teaching. Supervision and co-supervision at undergraduate and advanced level may also be relevant for the position.
• administration (e.g. course responsibility or program coordination) and development of the preparatory year, bachelor's and master's programs in engineering and financial mathematics and of mathematics courses in the engineering programs at MDU.
If you want to be part of our inspiring environment, write a letter of motivation in which you briefly describe which research group you are most interested in being part of and how it relates to your background and future goals.
Under the following links you will find information about our research environment MAM within Mathematics/Applied Mathematic https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/research/research-specialisations/educational-sciences-and-mathematics/mathematics-and-applied-mathematics
and the four research groups that are part of it:
Discrete Mathematics and Modelling of Behaviour and Culture
• https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/research/research-areas/discrete-mathematics-and-modelling-of-behaviour-and-culture
Engineering Mathematics
• https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/research/research-areas/engineering-mathematics
Algebra and Analysis with applications
• https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/research/research-areas/algebra-och-analysis-with-applications
Stochastic Processes, Statistics and Financial Engineering
• https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/research/research-areas/stochastic-processes-statistics-and-financial-engineering
Qualifications
For basic eligibility, the following is required:
• A degree at an advanced level.
• At least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 are at an advanced level.
• Equivalent knowledge acquired in Sweden or abroad through other means.
Specifically, for the third-cycle studies (PhD studies) in the subject of Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, 90 credits in the subject area, of which 60 credits at advanced level, are required. You do not need to have attained eligibility at the time of submitting your application, but it must be clear from your application that you will have attained eligibility when the employment is planned to begin.
You should be able to express yourself well in speech and writing in English.
Assessment criteria
This advert is abridged. To see the full advert, please go to: https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/about-mdu/work-with-us/job-opportunities
#LI-AE1
Application
The application is to be completed online. Please submit your application by clicking on the "Apply" button below.
An application should include the following:
1. a CV describing your degrees and other education, work experience and a list of independent projects/theses
2. a letter of motivation describing why you are interested in pursuing a doctoral degree in the field indicated in the advertisement (max. 1000 words)
3. documentation proving basic and specific qualifications such as grades, certificates, diplomas
4. Master's thesis and/or other independent work in the field
5. references (at least two)
6. other relevant information
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
We decline all contact with recruiters and sellers of advertisements. We have made our strategic choices for this recruitment. Ersättning
månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mälardalens Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2916), http://www.mdu.se Arbetsplats
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Professor/Subject representative
Kimmo Eriksson kimmo.eriksson@mdu.se Jobbnummer
9248022