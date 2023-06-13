PhD student in laser metal processing
2023-06-13
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Division of Product and Production Development at Luleå University of Technology is looking for a PhD student who wants to focus on laser metal processing.
We are searching for a dedicated person who is interested in developing advanced experimental research to study manufacturing processes with laser beams, in frame of international projects with industrial applications.
Subject description
Manufacturing Systems Engineering addresses the individual processes and techniques involved in the manufacture of entire systems for industrial production, as well as their design. An important area is laser materials processing.
Project description
You will participate in international research projects, aiming for a deep process understanding of laser welding and additive manufacturing (3D-printing) of metal products. In cooperation with manufacturing industry, the melt flow during the processes will be studied, by applying advanced experimental methods like high-speed imaging as well as developing numerical approaches like machine learning algorithms, as part of Artificial Intelligence. Creative new approaches will be identified and studied. You will be part of a cooperative research team that provides a friendly, inspiring atmosphere, high scientific level and the opportunity for personal development.
Duties
Your main tasks will be to perform experimental and theoretical research in the field of laser materials processing, which will be published in peer-reviewed international journals and at major national and international conferences, finally collected and condensed in a PhD-thesis, to be defended. For graduation as doctor, courses of 60 credits need to be passed. The position will include assistance in department duties, particularly teaching in production engineering and support in the allocated projects.
Qualifications
In order to be eligible for employment as PhD student you need a university graduation (MSc or equivalent) in Materials Science, Physics, Mechanical Engineering or a similar technical subject. Strong interest, curiosity and passion for research are prerequisites along with personal qualities relevant for postgraduate education, such as presentation and communication skills and analytical thinking ability. A high level of English, written and spoken, is expected. Foreign candidates are expected to be interested in getting to a certain extent familiar with the Swedish language. A continuing academic career at Luleå University of Technology can be an opportunity for further development.
The majority of the employees at the subject Manufacturing Systems Engineering are currently men, therefore we welcome female applicants.
Information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with 20% of a full time. Placement: Luleå. Preferred starting date: October 1, 2023.
For further information about the position, please contact Chaired Professor Alexander Kaplan, +46 70 311 83 53, alexander.kaplan@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: August 30, 2023
