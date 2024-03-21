PhD Student in Biology
Department of Molecular Sciences
We are announcing a position as PhD/ licentiate-student to be placed at the section of Food Biotechnology at the Department of Molecular Sciences, SLU Uppsala. The department consists of about 110 co-workers and generates, together with four other departments an inspiring research environment at Uppsala BioCentrum, situated at the SLU campus Ultuna in Uppsala. In the BioCentrum there is broad competence within plant biology, - pathology and -genetics, mycology, microbiology, food science, chemistry and biotechnology. We have access to advanced infrastructure, including fermentation facilities, genome sequencing equipment, advanced microscopy, X-ray -, mass- and NMR- spectroscopy. Our department is running research and teaching within chemistry, biochemistry, plant physiology, food science and microbiology. Our research projects covers an area from enzymatic degradation of lignocellulosic material, production of lipids, biochemicals and fish feed by yeasts, programmed cell death at plants, food science and food biotechnology. More information about our research is available at https://www.slu.se/en/departments/molecular-sciences/about-us/
. The position will be filled as part of a Novo Nordisk Foundation-funded project aimed at establishing tools for molecular manipulation of the biotechnologically interesting red, oleaginous yeast Rhodotorula babjevae in collaboration with VTT in Espoo, Finland as well as to reveal the pathways of glycolipid formation and to understand their regulation.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Research subject: Biology
Description:
The successful candidate will investigate the production of polyesters of fatty acids (PEFAs) by the red, oleaginous yeast Rhodotorula babjevae. PEFAs are glycolipids, which have biosurfactant activity. They have the potential to replace surfactants and emulgators chemically synthesised from fossil resources. The project includes running fermentations with R. babjevae and transcriptomics and/or proteomics under conditions where high or low amounts of PEFAs are produced. The project will also include molecular manipulation of R. babjevae or other appropriate transformation hosts, to identify the biochemical pathway and genes involved in PEFA-production, and to understand their regulation. The PhD-student will also be involved in teaching undergraduate students.
Qualifications:
We are seeking a highly motivated candidate with a MSc in microbiology, molecular biology, biotechnology, biochemistry or another relevant subject.
Required qualifications
• Good abilities to communicate in English, both in writing and speaking.
• At least basic experience in work with microorganisms, molecular cloning, and biochemistry.
Qualifications considered a merit
• Knowledge of yeasts, preferable non-conventional yeasts, as well as microbial fermentation in bioreactors experience in analysing and extracting lipids or other hydrophobic compounds from microorganisms, or advanced knowledge in molecular biology and/or biochemicals methods is desirable.
The PhD-student will interact with a variety of other scientists in the group, thus, the ability to work in a team is essential.
Place of work:
BioCentrum Uppsala, temporary research stays at our partner at VTT Espoo, Finland, are planned.
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment 4 years.
Starting date:
May 1 or according to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2024-04-15.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/new-doctoral-students/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
