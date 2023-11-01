PhD Student in Applied Geochemistry
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.
The research subject Applied Geochemistry belongs to the Department of Civil, Environmental and Natural Resources Engineering, where research and education in the mining, construction and environmental areas contribute to the development of a long-term sustainable society. Applied geochemistry at Luleå University of Technology includes analytical chemistry, isotope geochemistry, environmental forensics and environmental mineralogy. We are now searching for a PhD student in Applied Geochemistry for the study of the geochemical stability of concrete based on mine waste.
Subject description.
Applied Geochemistry comprises studies into the occurrence and mobility of the chemical elements in the environment, with a particular focus on methods to prevent or reduce the environmental impact of mining.
Project description
The project is in collaboration with Building Materials at Luleå University of Technology, SWERIM and IVL and aims to evaluate the geochemical stability of concrete containing waste mainly from the mining industries. The waste with different compositions and properties can affect the geochemical stability of the concrete. The project work includes the characterization of waste and concrete as well as leaching tests of concrete in climate chambers and under field conditions.
Duties
As a PhD student, you are expected to perform both experimental and theoretical work as well as communicate your results at national and international conferences, in scientific journals and with stakeholders and partners in the project. You are expected to be able to plan and conduct both fieldwork and laboratory work in collaboration with colleagues and external partners. Presentation of your work orally and in written form is an important part of the work. In addition, you will have the opportunity to develop the teacher role.
Qualifications
To be eligible for the position, a master's degree in Geosciences, Natural Resources Engineering, Environmental Science, or equivalent qualifications are required. Good knowledge of English in speech and writing.
Besides good grades in relevant subjects from the undergraduate degree, the following merit criteria will be applied for the position:
• Knowledge and experience from the mining sector
• Good understanding and skills in mineralogy
• Knowledge and experience of fieldwork in environmental geochemistry
• Good knowledge of Swedish in speech and writing
For further information about a specific subject see; General curricula for the Board of the faculty of science and technology
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years. Teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement Luleå. Starting upon agreement.
For further information about the positions please contact: Lena Alakangas, Professor and Head of Subject (+46) 920-49 13 96, Lena.Alakangas@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 15 29 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk,(+46) 920-49 17 92 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Reference number: 4543-2023
