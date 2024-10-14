PhD student in AI for drug development
2024-10-14
at the Department of Molecular Biosciences, The Wenner-Gren Institute. Closing date: 04 November 2024.
Research at the Department of Molecular Biosciences, The Wenner-Gren Institute (MBW) experimentally addresses fundamental problems in molecular cell biology, integrative biology, and infection and immunobiology. State-of-the-art and advanced methodologies are applied in a professional research environment characterized by its well-established international profile. The institute has 30 research groups with a research staff of 180, of which 65 are PhD students. Read more about MBW at www.su.se/mbw.
Project description
This PhD student position is available in the laboratory headed by Dr. Patrick Bryant. The project addresses the creation of new AI tools for the evaluation and design of molecular interactions. The project will specifically be related to the 3D structure of proteins and other molecules such as pharmaceuticals and the prediction of interactions between these.
A strong programming ability is essential, especially related to data preparation and handling at a large scale in unix. Please share your github/code in the application. There will be a strong focus on developing machine learning tools and novel molecular representations. The tools developed will be tested rigorously through laboratory analyses to create new classes of pharmaceuticals and/or repurposing known drugs.
The spoken language in the lab and department is English, and the department offers a multicultural experience with scientists from all over the world. This position will take place at the Science for Life Laboratory in collaboration with MBW and SU.
Qualification requirements
In order to be admitted to postgraduate education, the applicant must have the general and specific entry requirements. The qualification requirements must be met by the deadline for applications.
You meet general entry requirements if you have completed a second-cycle degree, or completed courses equivalent to at least 240 higher education credits, of which 60 credits must be in the second cycle, or have otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge in Sweden or elsewhere.
Specific entry requirements are described in the general syllabus for doctoral studies in the field of molecular biosciences stipulates those applicants must have a completed university degree at an advanced level or at least 240 credits of university education (240 hp in Swedish universities), including at least 120 hp at the bachelor level in molecular biology, biology, chemistry or similar subject. Candidates should have completed courses at the advanced level in molecular biosciences or equivalent subjects (at least 60 hp), of which at least 30 hp represent independent research project work. Candidates who have other documented qualifications, obtained in Sweden or elsewhere, that are judged to provide equivalent knowledge are also qualified.
Selection
The selection among the eligible candidates will be based on their capacity to benefit from the training. The following criteria will be used to assess this capacity:
• documented knowledge in a relevant field of research
• capacity for analytical and creativ thinking
• initiative
• independence
• ability to collaborate
• written and oral proficiency in both Swedish and English.
The assessment will be based on previous experience and grades, the quality of the degree project, references, relevant experience, interviews, and the candidate's written motivation for seeking the position.
Admission Regulations for Doctoral Studies at Stockholm University.
About the post
We offer a fixed-term employment as a doctoral student according to Chapter 5 of the Higher Education Ordinance (1993:100). The period of employment may not be longer than what corresponds to full-time doctoral education for four years. As a doctoral student, you should primarily devote yourself to your own doctoral education, but the employment may include work with education, research and administration to a limited extent (maximum 20 %).
A new employment as a doctoral student is for a maximum of one year, the employment is then renewed for a maximum of two years at a time.
Stockholm University strives to be a workplace free from discrimination and with equal opportunities for all.
Contact
For more information, please contact Dr Patrick Bryant, patrick.bryant@scilifelab.se
.
Union representatives
Saco-S, saco@saco.su.se
, Fackförbundet ST/OFR, st@st.su.se
, and SEKO, seko@seko.su.se
.
PhD student representative, studentombud@sus.se
.
Application
Apply for the PhD student position at Stockholm University's recruitment system. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline.
Please include the following information with your application
• Your contact details and personal data
• Your highest degree
• Your language skills
• Contact details for 2-3 references
and, in addition, please include the following documents
• Cover letter
• CV - degrees and other completed courses, work experience and a list of degree projects/theses
• Project proposal/Research proposal describing:
• why you are interested in the field/project described in the advertisement
• why and how you wish to complete the project
• what makes you suitable for the project in question%]
• Degree certificates and grades confirming that you meet the general and specific entry requirements (no more than 6 files)
• Letters of recommendation (no more than 6 files)
• Degree projects/theses (no more than 6 files).
The instructions for applicants are available at: How to apply for a position.
You are welcome to apply!
Stockholm University contributes to the development of sustainable democratic society through knowledge, enlightenment and the pursuit of truth.
