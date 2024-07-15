PhD position in Inverse design in photonics
2024-07-15
The Department of Physics at Chalmers University of Technology invites applications for a PhD position targeting inverse design of photonic devices. You will be part of a team of PhD students and postdocs in different local theoretical and experimental groups working towards the next generation of photonic devices. For this PhD project, we seek a highly motivated candidate with an interest in computational electromagnetism, optimization, and/or machine learning. We are looking for someone who wishes to work theoretically in the field of nanophotonics, while still maintaining close contact with experiments.
Project description
Inverse design is the computer-aided, automatic design of devices. In traditional device design, an engineer changes individual parameters in order to improve the efficiency of a design, often using rules of thumb. In inverse design, a computer generates the device layout of the best possible device with a given desired response. Inverse design of photonic devices can be achieved with optimization techniques or with machine learning, or a combination of both.
In this PhD project, the focus will be on implementing inverse design methods for designing and optimizing the photonic devices. As a PhD student you will be part of the Condensed Matter and Materials Theory division, a research group tackling questions ranging from nanomechanics to optics and quantum physics. Chalmers University of Technology is a leading research institution in nanoscience and hosts one of Europe's largest and most well equipped clean rooms dedicated to nanofabrication, as well as state-of-the-art high-performance computing equipment.
Information about the division and the department
The Division of Condensed Matter and Materials Theory is comprised of over a dozen enthusiastic researchers working on different theoretical aspects of condensed matter physics, such as constructing, modifying and applying different physical models and performing calculations and simulations. Specifically, we are active in the areas of ultrafast phenomena in atomically thin nanomaterials such as graphene and other 2D materials, in the mechanical and thermal properties of graphene-related materials, nanomechanics and in the optical response of nanophotonic structured media such as metamaterials and plasmonic systems.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a PhD student is to pursue your doctoral studies. This includes developing scientific concepts and communicating research results both verbally and in writing. In addition to the research project, you will also take graduate courses within the graduate school of Physics. The majority of your working time will be devoted to your own research and competence development, but you may also be involved in teaching and other departmental duties. A PhD position at Chalmers is a full-time, time-limited position and an opportunity to qualify for further research positions within academia or industry. We offer a competitive salary, excellent working conditions, and access to world-class facilities and infrastructure.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
You should have, or expect to soon obtain, a M.Sc. degree (or equivalent) in physics, optics, nanoscience, electrical engineering, or a related subject area. Courses in solid mechanics, computational physics and programming, machine learning, condensed matter physics, optics, and electrodynamics are meritorious. You will be expected to take initiative, work independently when needed, demonstrate creativity, and take responsibility for your work. You also need to be able to disseminate results and knowledge within the scientific community and to a broader public. To that end, you should have good command of both spoken and written English.
Mandatory
M.Sc. or equivalent degree in physics, optics, nanoscience, electrical engineering, or a related subject area.
Meritous
Courses in solid mechanics, computational physics and programming, machine learning, condensed matter physics, optics, and electrodynamics.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
Application procedure
Application is made on Chalmers website
Application deadline: 2024-08-30
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
